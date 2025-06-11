Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Colin Druhan, Executive Director, Pride at Work Canada/Fierté au travail Canada ("Pride" or "Pride at Work Canada") his team, and a selected group of Community and Proud Partners, joined Dani Cohen, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, Human Resources, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate Pride Month.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxzBssGhEL8

This meaningful event reflects the growing recognition that uplifting 2SLGBTQIA+ human rights in the workplace is not just a matter of equity, but a strategic business imperative. By championing welcoming cultures, employers empower current and future talent to thrive authentically. With a national network of over 250 Proud Partners, Pride at Work Canada demonstrates that organizations across sectors are not only celebrating Pride, but actively working year-round to build safer, more inclusive, and equitable workplaces for all.

The vision that Pride at Work Canada shares with their employer members is a Canada where every individual can achieve their full potential at work, regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255301

Toronto Stock Exchange