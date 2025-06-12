Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) and Lufthansa Cargo Servicios Logísticos De México, S.A. DE C.V. (LCSLM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich, marking a significant step forward in advancing cross-continental connectivity, trade efficiency and logistics innovation.

Under the MOU, the two parties will collaborate to strengthen the air cargo supply chain between China and Mexico, with a focus on e-commerce exports and key import commodities. The strategic collaboration will focus on the following key areas:

Increasing freighter operations : PACTL and LCSLM intend to jointly support the increase of freighter flight frequencies between China and Mexico by engaging key national and multinational carriers, supporting favourable regulatory conditions, and exploring synergies under the joint shareholder, Lufthansa Cargo AG.

Facilitating trade flows : The partnership will enhance export-import logistics between China and Mexico, enabling more reliable cargo movement and supporting bilateral trade growth. Special emphasis will be placed on facilitating the e-commerce supply chain between the two countries and improving the handling of key imports to China, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value goods.

Joint marketing and promotion : The two companies will carry out joint branding and business development initiatives to increase visibility and unlock new market opportunities.

Cargo terminal cooperation: Both sides will exchange expertise and cooperate in the terminal planning, construction, and operations to improve ground handling efficiency and infrastructure development.

Executives from PACTL and LCSLM celebrate their strategic partnership to strengthen China-Mexico air cargo trade at the transport logistic 2025 exhibition in Munich

Frank Nozinsky, CEO-Managing Director of LCSLM, addressed: "We are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with PACTL to strengthen airfreight connectivity between Mexico and China. In recent months, we have witnessed a significant rise in trade volumes between our two countries, driven by shifting global supply chains and evolving geopolitical dynamics. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting this growth through enhanced terminal cooperation and operational synergy."

Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager VP Sales & Marketing and Production, PACTL, added: "Partnering with LCSLM is a significant step in expanding our international footprint. Together, we aim to build a faster and more reliable cargo channel to support the evolving needs of global trade and deliver lasting value to our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring."

About PACTL

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co., Ltd. (PACTL) is a German-Chinese joint venture founded in 1999, specializing in air cargo handling at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. With shareholders including SAA Logistics Development Co., Ltd. (51%), Lufthansa Cargo AG (29%), and JHJ Logistics Management Co., Ltd. (20%), PACTL operates four terminals across two Shanghai airports, offering more than 210,000 square meters of storage and a truck service network spanning mainland China.

Equipped with advanced facilities and comprehensive certifications, PACTL ensures seamless and reliable handling of diverse cargo types. Currently, PACTL serves more than 70 airline companies and over 300 forwarders, with a global network spanning five continents. PACTL's long-term trusting customer relationships and its service excellence make it one of the world's leading air cargo terminals.

About LCSLM

Lufthansa Cargo Servicios Logísticos de México (LCSLM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Cargo AG, established in 2007 and based at Mexico City International Airport (AICM). As the leading airfreight warehouse handler at AICM, LCSLM is CEIV-certified and specializes in air cargo handling, including consolidation and deconsolidation services. While the company has been operating since 2007, it began a process of professionalization and business expansion in 2021. Today, LCSLM is powered by a growing team of over 150 employees, providing high-quality logistics solutions and serving as a critical link in Lufthansa Cargo's global network.

