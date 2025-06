Analysts predict a $4 near-term target for XRP, citing bullish technical patterns, regulatory clarity, and rising institutional interest. Ripple's XRP is currently trading around $2.30 (as of June 10, 2025), showing renewed strength amid on-chain growth and legal headway. Analysts are converging around a $4 price target-signalling a potential near-term rally that blends technical breakouts, ...

