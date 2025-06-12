Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 00:38 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tough Enough for Public Use: Coated Outdoor Furniture Trusted by Schools, Parks, Municipalities & Public Spaces Nationwide

Purpose-built for heavy use and harsh environments, Coated Outdoor Furniture delivers long-lasting performance where it matters most-public spaces deserve furniture that stands the test of time.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture, a leading American manufacturer of outdoor furniture, is helping schools, parks, and municipalities create cleaner, safer, and more welcoming environments through durable design and American craftsmanship. With decades of experience building heavy-duty picnic bench tables, park benches, and outdoor waste receptacles, the company has become a go-to solution for high-traffic public spaces.

In settings where safety and longevity are essential, cheap furniture just doesn't cut it. That's why Coated Outdoor Furniture focuses on building solutions that hold up under pressure-from the lunchtime crowds of a schoolyard to the constant wear of a city park. Each product, including the brand's widely used playground tables and park benches, are crafted from coated steel engineered to resist rust, chipping, and fading-no matter the weather or frequency of use.

"Our clients aren't just buying furniture-they're making an investment in the safety and enjoyment of their community spaces," said Lindsey Albracht, expert Amazon Consultant. "We design every picnic bench table, waste receptacle, and bench with that responsibility in mind." The result is a product line that's not only functional but also maintenance-friendly, reducing labor costs for facility managers over time.

Durability aside, thoughtful design also plays a key role. ADA-compliant tables ensure accessibility for all users, while the brand's streamlined outdoor waste receptacles help maintain cleanliness across large campuses, busy parks and gyms. Many businesses partner with Coated Outdoor Furniture for their mix of ruggedness and visual consistency-essential qualities for long-term installations in shared spaces.

Whether it's outfitting a local elementary school, expanding a regional trail system, or upgrading a downtown public plaza, Coated Outdoor Furniture offers the reliability decision-makers need. "We've worked with districts and departments across the country who need a partner they can count on," Lindsey added. "From our fabrication process to our customer service, we take that role seriously."

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is a manufacturer of American-made coated outdoor furniture, proudly offering commercial & residential picnic tables, benches, and trash receptacles built-to-last. Founded with a mission to eliminate the waste and safety issues tied to cheaply made imports, the brand partners with skilled U.S. craftsmen to create strong, secure, and sustainable furniture solutions for public and private use. Learn more at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

Dallas, TX
sales@coatedoutdoorfurniture.com
(855) 955-1388
www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

SOURCE: Coated Outdoor Furniture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/tough-enough-for-public-use-coated-outdoor-furniture-trusted-by-school-1038639

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.