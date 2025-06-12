Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announces it has issued an unsecured promissory grid note (the "Note") to a non-arm's length lender (the "Lender") of the Company for available proceeds to the Company of up to $1,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan shall mature on December 31, 2025 (the "Term"). The Company may draw on the available proceeds of the Note from time to time during the Term, and the amounts outstanding under the Note bears interest of 24% per annum payable with any outstanding principal due at the end of the Term, and the interest increases to 34% per annum upon an event of default.

The issuance of the Note remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The issuance of the Note constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a control person of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101, as the Company is in financial difficulty and the transaction is designed to improve the financial position of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the issuance of the Note, which the Company deems reasonable.

The Loan was approved by the members of the board of directors of the Company who are independent for the purposes of the Loan, being all directors other than Messrs. Alexey (Alex) Kanayev and Jayahari (Jay) Balasubramaniam. No special committee was established in connection with the Note, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

