Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Aspiring rock hounds and young explorers can now embark on a captivating journey of discovery with A Quest for Shiny Purple Crystals, an enchanting children's picture book by geologist-educator Monica Tsang Rakovan in partnership with The Arkenstone. The charming 32-page adventure blends educational insight with heartwarming storytelling, showcasing the thrill of mineral collecting through the eyes of two adventurous pals: Johnny and his furry sidekick, Max.





Discover the Magic of Earth's Hidden Gems

In this delightfully illustrated book, Johnny and Max stumble upon a rare and gleaming amethyst while rock hunting, uncovering not just a gem but a spark of curiosity and wonder. Written and illustrated by Monica Tsang Rakovan, the narrative weaves geology lessons seamlessly into an engaging tale designed to inspire young readers to explore the natural world.

About the Author & Illustrator

Monica Tsang Rakovan brings her expertise as a professional geologist to the page, making complex mineralogy accessible and fun for children. Her self-illustrated drawings complement the story beautifully, creating a visually appealing and scientifically rich reading experience.

Perfect for Curious Minds & Classrooms Alike

Aimed at elementary-age readers and their families, this entertaining crossover serves both as a bedtime story and a hands-on introduction to geology. Educators have also praised its suitability as a classroom resource, ideal for sparking discussions about earth science and nature.

Available Now on Amazon

https://amzn.to/43HcVOB

Parents, teachers, and young explorers can purchase A Quest for Shiny Purple Crystals today to share in the joy of discovering hidden treasures beneath our feet.





About The Arkenstone (Publisher):

The Arkenstone is a Dallas, Texas-based fine mineral dealer with a passion for educating all ages. They partnered with the author to produce and publish A Quest for Shiny Purple Crystals.

