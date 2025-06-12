Vantage Debuts at Wealth Expo Perú 2025 Showcasing Industry Expertise

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is pleased to announce its inaugural participation in Wealth Expo Perú 2025, a notable financial industry events in the region. The event will take place at the prestigious Westin Hotel in San Isidro, the heart of Lima's financial district, bringing together traders, investors, fintech experts, and financial service providers for a full day of knowledge-sharing, networking, and industry discussion.

Marking its first-ever appearance at the Peruvian edition of Wealth Expo, Vantage will present its innovative solutions and engage with attendees from the trading and affiliate community. The company's participation will include three speaking sessions led by members of its expert team:

Rodrigo Martínez, Team Lead of Business Development, will deliver a keynote on "Vantage: Smart Copy Trading Within Everyone's Reach" - a deep dive into Vantage's intuitive and accessible copy trading platform. He will also join other industry experts on a panel discussing key trends, challenges, and developments within the evolving financial ecosystem in Peru and the wider region. In the workshop track, Julio Vásquez, Business Development Manager, will share insights during his talk: "How to Turn Your Trading and Community into a Passive Income Machine".

To kick off the summit in style, Vantage will sponsor an exclusive cocktail reception the evening before the main event. This private gathering will welcome attendees with warm hospitality and an opportunity to connect with the Vantage team in a relaxed setting.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared: "We are pleased to participate in Wealth Expo Perú, an important event within Latin American's growing financial landscape. The region continues to show significant interest in trading and innovation, and we look forward to engaging with industry partners and stakeholders. Through education, technology, and trust, Vantage remains committed to supporting the evolving financial ecosystem."

Vantage's growing presence reflects its ongoing commitment to making financial markets more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for traders of all experience levels.

For more details on Vantage's initiatives and events, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708360/Vantage_Debuts_Wealth_Expo_Per__2025_Showcasing_Industry_Expertise.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/5364604/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-debuts-at-wealth-expo-peru-2025-showcasing-industry-expertise-302479721.html