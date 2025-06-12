Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 20:33
8,930 Euro
+1,08 % +0,095
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7458,92511.06.
8,8058,86011.06.
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 04:36 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces 2025 Capital Markets Day

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the executive management team will be presenting an outlook for the Company on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm ET at Lundin Mining's Capital Markets Day.

Webcast / Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET | 1:00 PM BST
Webcast: WEBCAST LINK or https://lundin-mining.videosync.fi/cmd-2025/register

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.lundinmining.com after the event.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-2025-capital-markets-day-302479732.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.