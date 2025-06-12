West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc., in collaboration with top technology brands and renowned Tech Expert Marc Saltzman recently showcased technology that helps transform the "Home Sweet Home" into a "Home Smart Home."

Saltzman lead the nationwide SMT by featuring innovative products and services from top brands designed to help banish common household frustrations, including Wi-Fi dead zones outside the home, bringing reliable and affordable internet into the home, securing Amazon deliveries from theft and bad weather, avoiding unexpected water leaks, and an easier way to manage smart home.

This compelling tour demonstrated how cutting edge technology can offer easy practical fixes that make daily home life smoother, safer, and better for consumers nationwide. A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found on IntheNews.TV.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZqrrFoEnQg

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

The eero Outdoor 7 expands eero Wi-Fi network inside homes to outside homes with weatherproof Wi-Fi 7 technology.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet provides Internet with unlimited data, 15-minute self-installation, no annual contracts and no equipment fees.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a way to have Amazon packages, Amazon Fresh orders, and Whole Foods Market orders delivered inside garages.

The Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff is a smart water device that monitors for leaks and takes action to help prevent them.

Vivint, an NRG company, is a U.S. smart home company redefining the home experience through intelligent products and services.

All the details and links can be found on IntheNews.TV.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255266

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR