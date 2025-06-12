The drone market is growing exponentially. When the first tech-savvy kids started flying their new, noisy aircraft over their neighbors' gardens a good 10 years ago, no one imagined the enormous potential for civilian and military applications. However, the rudimentary propeller-driven machines quickly evolved into high-precision aircraft with optical capabilities in the Ultra HD range. Today, they are connected to a complete data analysis center via a ground station, and image and AI-controlled pattern recognition make these agile aircraft perfect surveillance applications. In an age of geopolitical conflicts, overarching security requirements, and empty budgets, they now offer a reliable substitute for mobile emergency services day and night. Artificial intelligence accelerates these processes, and this is where the big game changer lies for many service providers. Volatus Aerospace (TSX-V: FLT; WKN: A2JEQU; ISIN: CA92865M1023) has worked hard to build up its business in recent years. Now, it is time to reap the rewards.

