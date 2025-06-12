Brave Movement; The Brave Movement: UK leads G7 countries in addressing child sexual violence, but ODA cuts are hurting progress

The Brave Movement, a special initiative of Together for Girls, unveils the BeBrave G7 Scorecard - an assessment of five indicators which illuminate how the world's richest nations are addressing the global crisis of childhood sexual violence

LONDON, June 12, 2025, a comprehensive assessment of G7 country policies to tackle childhood sexual violence on- and offline. The Scorecard has been created by the Brave Movement, a global survivor-led advocacy movement focused on ending all forms of childhood sexual violence, working in partnership with Future Advocacy.

The BeBrave Scorecard is released ahead of the 50th G7 Summit taking place in Alberta, Canada this June, illuminating key areas for progress, strengthening the call for G7 nations to demonstrate bold leadership and take decisive action.

The findings:

Global child protection action faces unprecedented financial restraints as four out of seven G7 nations implement severe cuts to Official Development Assistance (ODA), dismantling critical safeguards for the world's most vulnerable children.

Germany has established a global benchmark by making its National Survivors Council statutory, while Canada has formed its own Council (though without formal government support). Recently, French PM François Bayrou announced France's intention to create a National Survivors Council, and the UK government is setting up a 'Victims and Survivors Committee' who are tasked with establishing a survivor council, demonstrating positive momentum across G7 nations.

Through the introduction of the 2023 Online Safety Act (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-safety-act-explainer/online-safety-act-explainer) and Ofcom's latest codes of practice to protect children online, along with proposed legislation addressing emerging AI-related risks, the UK has made the most significant relative progress on online safety regulations. Additionally, the US is progressing with the TAKE IT DOWN Act (https://www.bravemovement.org/blog/take-it-down-act-awaited-u-s-legislation-to-keep-kids-safe-from-online-sexual-exploitation), signed on 19 May 2025, which criminalizes sharing child sexual abuse material (including AI-generated content). Despite these important steps, and some significant international leadership to end online childhood sexual violence, there remains much more to do in all G7 countries.

Legal barriers to justice persist in most G7 countries. Only the UK, the USA and Canada have eliminated criminal statutes of limitations for sexual violence crimes, including those against children.

