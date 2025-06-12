Decimal Point Analytics (DPA): Decimal Point Analytics Partners with Braincube to Accelerate Entry into the Manufacturing Sector

Strategic collaboration brings AI-powered productivity management to manufacturers in India and the Middle East

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimal Point Analytics, a leader in AI-powered enterprise data solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Braincube, the global leader in productivity management systems (PMS) for manufacturers. The collaboration will enable industrial companies across India and the Middle East to harness advanced analytics and AI to uncover hidden inefficiencies, reduce costs, and boost overall operational agility.

By combining Decimal Point Analytics' scalable data-driven technology expertise with Braincube's manufacturing domain strength, the partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in an industry known for complexity and legacy systems.

Through this partnership, manufacturers will be able to:

Drive agility at scale: Braincube's PMS allows industrial teams to leverage existing plant data without large system overhauls, enabling quicker decision-making.

Reveal hidden opportunities: AI-powered multivariate analysis pinpoints root causes of inefficiencies across production lines.

Deploy AI without friction: Braincube offers an intuitive, low-code platform to scale AI across operations-ideal for teams without dedicated data science resources.

"Our partnership with Braincube marks Decimal Point Analytics' strategic entry into the manufacturing space," said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO at Decimal Point Analytics. "Braincube's AI-driven approach aligns with our mission to deliver data-led operational value to clients across industries."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Decimal Point Analytics to expand Braincube's proven PMS into key growth markets," added Laurent Laporte, CEO of Braincube. "Through Braincube's PMS, we've helped manufacturers worldwide drive operational efficiency and achieve measurable productivity gains. Decimal Point Analytics' innovative approach and deep market insights make them the perfect partner to extend our proven technology into new regions."

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics delivers AI-powered decision intelligence solutions across financial services, healthcare, CPG, and more. With a global footprint across India, North America, Europe, and the Middle East, the company enables smarter, faster decisions through intelligent automation and predictive analytics. Recognized by D&B, Oracle, IFCCI, and others for innovation and excellence, Decimal Point Analytics transforms business outcomes through data-led strategies.

Website:www.decimalpointanalytics.com

About Braincube

Braincube is a global Productivity Management System helping manufacturers drive continuous improvement with AI-powered analytics. Trusted worldwide, Braincube enhances operational efficiency and helps businesses make data-driven decisions at scale.

Website:www.braincube.com

