Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts successfully issues US Private Placement of USD 600 million

Aalberts announces the successful signing and closing of Note Purchase Agreements for its inaugural debt issuance in the US Private Placement (USPP) market, securing a total equivalent amount of approximately USD 600 million. The transaction comprises approximately USD 500 million and EUR 100 million in Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 5 to 12 years. Funding has been completed early June.

This landmark issuance earmarks a significant milestone in the further optimisation of Aalberts' capital structure. This transaction is the first of its kind for Aalberts and reflects the strong credit profile, resilient business model and access to diversified capital markets.

The capital raised will support the disciplined growth agenda as part of the 'Thrive 2030' strategy, including targeted strategic acquisitions in America for our building and industry segments and Southeast Asia for our semicon segment.

The proceeds will also be used to refinance outstanding debt, thereby reinforcing the long-term funding profile and preserving full flexibility under the bank facilities.

Frans den Houter, Chief Financial Officer

"Our debut in the USPP market confirms our robust financial position and provides long-term capital at attractive terms. This issuance further matures our capital structure and supports the delivery on our 'Thrive 2030' strategy and the expansion in key growth markets."

