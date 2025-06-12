TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN TRONICS AND THALES

Crolles, France - June 12th, 2025 - Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, announces having reached an agreement with Thales AVS France SAS (Thales), a minority shareholder of Tronics, to transfer the production of custom Thales sensors currently manufactured at Tronics.

On June 11th 2025, Tronics and Thales have signed a Technology Transfer and License Agreement. In the frame of this agreement, Tronics will transfer a specific manufacturing process flow developed with Thales to a Thales manufacturing site. Tronics and Thales, have also cross-licensed their rights of use associated with this technology.

The project is expected to be delivered over the next 30 months for a value in the range of 10 m€.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronic's Microsystems SA is a division of TDK's Sensors Systems Business Company that manufactures MEMS inertial sensors that contribute to the advancement and digital transformation of industrial, energy, railway, marine and aerospace markets. The company is today the only supplier of both MEMS accelerometers (AXO product line) and gyros (GYPRO product line) components with a closed loop architecture and a digital SMD interface. The company also offers differentiated foundry services for custom inertial MEMS devices. Founded in 1997, Tronics operates a MEMS clean room and an assembly, packaging and test facility in Crolles, near Grenoble (France). The company is now EN9100-certified based on an IATF16949 qualified quality system which provides customers with the highest level of quality standard in the industry. Following the capital increase of December 2021, TDK Electronics AG (formerly EPCOS AG) now holds 87 percent of Tronics' shares.* ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Quentin Vincent

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 94 30

info.tronics@tdk.com

For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/

