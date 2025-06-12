Carrefour and VusionGroup test a new generation of connected stores with EdgeSense

Carrefour becomes the first grocer in Europe to use the EdgeSense solution

The solution is currently being tested in a hypermarket in Villabé (France), with a second store (supermarket) coming soon

A partnership to digitalize shelves and invent the connected and omnichannel store of the future

An enhanced customer and associate experience in stores and a better operating model

June 12, 2025 - At VivaTech 2025, Carrefour, one of the world's leading food retailers, announces a partnership with VusionGroup to launch a new generation of connected stores, based on EdgeSense and Captana technologies to digitalize shelves.

With EdgeSense - a cutting-edge tech platform developed by VusionGroup that combines smart rails system, computer vision (Captana), artificial intelligence (AI), electronic shelf labels and ultra-precise data - Carrefour is reshaping the in-store experience with four key objectives:

Merchandising compliance, enabled by automated visual shelf monitoring

enabled by automated visual shelf monitoring Better on-shelf product availability , through real-time monitoring and automatic stockout detection

, through real-time monitoring and automatic stockout detection Automated price and label compliance

Precise product geolocation to improve the customer journey and optimize in-store

e-Commerce picking

These innovations will reinvent the daily operations of store teams by equipping them with smart decision tools powered by Data and AI, identifying the most urgent tasks to be performed in aisles (pricing, promotions, restocking, etc.) and guiding them to execute these actions efficiently.

For consumers, this new generation of stores will offer numerous benefits: a smoother experience, time savings when searching for products, and personalized in-store services and recommendations. With EdgeSense, stores become intelligent media platforms capable of interacting with customers in real-time during their shopping journeys.

These technologies are currently being tested in a pilot store-the Carrefour hypermarket in Villabé (91)-where approximately 70,000 electronic shelf labels, 500 cameras, and 7,000 EdgeSense rails have been installed.

Carrefour is already gaining valuable insights from shelf cameras that detect out-of-stock items, with this technology from VusionGroup already deployed in 35 stores.

Emmanuel Grenier, Executive Director of e-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour states: « Digitalization is at the heart of Carrefour's strategy. Our stores, which account for 90% of our revenue, are a top priority, and this partnership with VusionGroup marks a key milestone in their modernization thanks to the EdgeSense platform, which combines operational excellence with an enhanced customer experience. Data accuracy, computer vision, and AI are essential levers to sustainably improve our in-store performance. »

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of VusionGroup concludes: « With Carrefour, we share the same vision of a modernized store at the heart of tomorrow's omnichannel commerce. This partnership is about bringing that vision to life in the coming years. Carrefour is the first major food retailer in Europe to adopt EdgeSense technology, following Walmart's decision to roll it out across its stores in the United States. The goal is threefold: to significantly improve store performance, customer satisfaction, and employee satisfaction. »

This new store concept will be showcased at VusionGroup's booth (J40) at VivaTech.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: France: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

Carrefour Press Relations

Tél.: 01 58 47 88 80 / E-mail: presse_france@carrefour.com

About the Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 15,000 stores in over 40 countries, Carrefour is one of the world's leading food retailers. In 2024, Carrefour generated €94.6 billion in revenue. Its network of company-operated stores employs over 300,000 people, all contributing to Carrefour's mission to lead the global food transition for everyone-by making high-quality food accessible everywhere, every day, and at a fair price. Altogether, more than 500,000 people work under the Carrefour banner worldwide.

To learn more, visit [www.carrefour.com](http://www.carrefour.com), follow us on X (@news_carrefour), and connect with us on LinkedIn (Carrefour)

