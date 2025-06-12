Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 12 June 2025 its issued capital comprised 56,572,764 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 38,788,541 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 56,572,764 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

12 June 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
