Skanska signs contract amendment for airport expansion in Redmond, Oregon, USA for USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with the City of Redmond for the Redmond Municipal Airport Expansion Project in Redmond, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project includes over 7,400 square meters (80,000-SF) of concourse expansion and a terminal renovation. The project includes new gates with jet bridges, new retail, and concessions. The expansion includes mass timber roof structure features and will accommodate capacity demands, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency, and enhance the passenger experience.

Work will begin in June 2025 and is expected to be completed in January 2028.

