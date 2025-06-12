Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 20:13
21,130 Euro
+0,14 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,93021,22008:21
21,01021,07008:21
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs contract amendment for airport expansion in Redmond, Oregon, USA for USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with the City of Redmond for the Redmond Municipal Airport Expansion Project in Redmond, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 98M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project includes over 7,400 square meters (80,000-SF) of concourse expansion and a terminal renovation. The project includes new gates with jet bridges, new retail, and concessions. The expansion includes mass timber roof structure features and will accommodate capacity demands, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency, and enhance the passenger experience.

Work will begin in June 2025 and is expected to be completed in January 2028.

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-amendment-for-airport-expansion-in-redmond--oregon--usa-for-usd-98m--about-se,c4163080

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4163080/3499596.pdf

20250612 US Redmond Airport ENG

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---redmont-airport---image-cred-rs-h,c3417663

Image 1 - Redmont Airport - image cred RS&H

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---redmont-airport---image-cred-rs-h,c3417660

Image 2 - Redmont Airport - image cred RS&H

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-contract-amendment-for-airport-expansion-in-redmond-oregon-usa-for-usd-98m-about-sek-1-0-billion-302479965.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.