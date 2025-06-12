Gordon Brothers Provides Poundland up to £80M in Financing

Firm's financing will be used for working capital to support management team's proposed restructuring and turnaround plan

London, June 12, 2025, the global asset experts, has acquired Poundland and provided up to £80 million in financing to support the management team's proposed restructuring and turnaround plan for the British discount retailer. The company will use the facility for working capital to support its go-forward strategy.

Founded in 1990 and formerly part of the Pepco Group, Poundland has become a cornerstone of household shoppers known for its low prices and wide variety of products with over 800 stores across the U.K. and Ireland. The company has recently faced challenging trading conditions.

"We are delighted to provide Barry Williams and his management team with the financing to support the substantial turnaround of this iconic retailer," said Mark Newton-Jones, Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Gordon Brothers. "We believe Poundland is an essential retailer serving U.K. consumers and plays an important role on the High Street."

"We welcome Gordon Brothers as we focus on returning Poundland to its core heritage category strengths and place as an essential business to U.K. households," said Barry Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Poundland. "We look forward to working with our supplier base to ensure we continue providing exceptional value to budget-conscious consumers in the U.K."

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to companies undergoing transformation, partnering with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets to provide holistic solutions to companies beyond its market-leading trading and valuation services.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm's asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, businesses have trusted Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, to optimize asset values by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve complex business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We have over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific with the UK business headquartered in London.





About Poundland

Poundland operates from around 800 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland where it trades as Dealz. Founded in 1990 with a store in Burton-upon-Trent, Poundland offers top brands and great quality own brand items that provide customers with amazing value every day. It employs around 16,000 colleagues who serve c20m customers annually. Alongside an extensive FMCG range at simple prices, stores also offer extensive general merchandise items and family fashion with simple low pricing on local high streets.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1 617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com