WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 20:13
21,130 Euro
+0,14 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
Skanska renovates university library in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for USD 60M, about SEK 620M

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for the reconstruction of the Walter Clinton Jackson Library in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 60M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project includes the renovation of the university's original 1950s 4-story library and a 1970s 9-story tower addition. The project consists of a comprehensive, transformative renovation of approximately 21,700 square meters (234,000-SF) to integrate high technology group studies, central convening spaces and increased capacity for use by individual students. It is envisioned as a nexus of student academic success and transformative research resources.

Construction began in May 2025 and will be completed in late 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-renovates-university-library-in-greensboro--north-carolina--usa--for-usd-60m--about-sek-620m,c4163095

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4163095/3499645.pdf

20250612 US university library

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---walter-clinton-jackson-library,c3417673

Image - Walter Clinton Jackson Library

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-renovates-university-library-in-greensboro-north-carolina-usa-for-usd-60m-about-sek-620m-302479972.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
