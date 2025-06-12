PRESS RELEASE EMERIA - Emeria appoints Bruno Vaquette as Chief Executive Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, June 12th 2025

Emeria appoints Bruno Vaquette as Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Vaquette has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Emeria, the leading European provider of services and technology in the real estate sector, effective August 18, 2025.

"The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Bruno Vaquette as Chief Executive Officer of the Emeria group. Bruno Vaquette's appointment marks a decisive milestone for our Group. His 24 years of experience at Sodexo in executive and strategic roles, as well as his deep operational expertise, will be valuable assets in pursuing the company's transformation journey as we continue to reinforce our client relationships ," stated Baudouin Prot, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emeria.

"I am delighted to join Emeria, a key player in real estate services and technologies, at such a pivotal time in its development. In a constantly evolving environment - shaped by shifting client expectations, growing demands for energy transition, and ongoing technological advancements - our ability to anticipate change is essential. I firmly believe that, thanks to the commitment of its teams, the strength of its business model, its technological differentiation, and its strong local presence and innovation at the core of its mission, we have all the assets needed to accelerate the Group's growth. I am fully committed to achieving this ambition", commented Bruno Vaquette, Chief Executive Officer of Emeria.

About Bruno Vaquette

After graduating from SKEMA Business School and INSEAD, Bruno Vaquette joined the Sodexo Group in 2001. In 2012, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Sodexo Corporate Services in France. He then served as President of Sodexo China from 2014 to 2018, before becoming Global CEO of the Seniors segment until December 2020, based in the United States. In January 2021, Bruno was appointed CEO of the Health/Seniors and Education segments for Continental Europe, and in November 2022, he became CEO of Sodexo France.

For Bruno Vaquette's official portrait or any other request, please contact the press office.

About Emeria

Emeria is the leading European provider of real estate services and technologies, providing services to both individuals and businesses. We assist our residential and commercial customers at every stage of their property journey with competitive and comprehensive service offerings: acquisition, lease and renting, block management and sales. The Group generates more than 1.5bn euro of revenues and operates mainly in Europe where it has a multi-branding strategy. Our residential real estate services business is the leader in France, operating under the Foncia brand through a unique network of over 500 branches. We are also a leader in the UK, a market we have successfully entered in 2022. In addition, we also hold leading positions in Germany, Belgium and have a strong presence in Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands where we operate under various brands through a network of over 200 branches.

More info: Emeria.eu

