The Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) has released its 2025 PV Module Index, assessing solar module reliability, quality, and performance across industry benchmarks. The report highlights manufacturers that meet high standards in long-term durability and energy yield. From pv magazine USA The RETC has released its "2025 PV Module Index report," evaluating the reliability, quality, and performance of solar panels. Solar modules are put through a variety of accelerated stress tests to evaluate these parameters. Through comparative test results, project stakeholders can select products best suited ...

