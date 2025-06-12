Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025

PR Newswire
12.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Countdown Begins: Pre-Register Now for My Talking Tom Friends 2 by Outfit7

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The squad is back, and they're cooler than ever! Outfit7 is setting the stage for a bold new chapter in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise with My Talking Tom Friends 2 - the highly anticipated sequel to the global hit that captured millions of hearts worldwide. With a fresh visual style, expanded gameplay, and deeper character connections, fans can now pre-register to be among the first to experience this exciting new story and unlock the exclusive Rizzler outfit at launch.

Pre-register now for My Talking Tom Friends 2 and unlock the exclusive Rizzler outfit at launch.

Building on the success of the 2020 original - which has over 1.7 billion downloads - My Talking Tom Friends 2 amps up the fun and friendship like never before. Players can dive deeper into the lives of Talking Tom, Angela, Hank, Ben, and Becca with richer interactions and playful surprises at every turn. Whether exploring the new neighborhood, hanging out in their individual homes, or teaming up in fresh mini-games, players will create unforgettable memories with their favorite crew.

What's New in My Talking Tom Friends 2?

  • A Fully Interactive Neighborhood - Vibrant new locations and hidden surprises.
  • Individual Homes - Each friend now has their own space, reflecting their unique personality and style.
  • Mini-Games, Big Fun - Race, paint, craft, score goals, and more with a variety of fresh challenges.
  • Speaking with Real Voices - Hear the characters come alive through real jokes, reactions, and conversations.
    Exploration Beyond the Neighborhood - Enjoy special trips to new worlds packed with surprises.

Don't miss out - Pre-register now and unlock your exclusive Rizzler outfit at launch. Your new neighborhood adventure awaits!

Note: Pre-registration promotion is subject to the terms available at talkingtomandfriends.com/mttf2-prereg.

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM FRIENDS 2:
Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom Friends 2 takes virtual pet gameplay to the next level in an interactive neighborhood where players can explore, play, and create their own stories. Join Talking Tom, Angela, Becca, Hank, and Ben-now teenagers-as they embark on exciting adventures through fun locations like the arcade, water park, and science center. Customize homes, enjoy immersive activities, and experience real spoken dialogue. My Talking Tom Friends 2 offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Discover more HERE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708888/Outfit7.jpg

Contact: media@outfit7.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-countdown-begins-pre-register-now-for-my-talking-tom-friends-2-by-outfit7-302479516.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
