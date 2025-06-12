Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Liplyn IG Launches New International Platform for Business Information and News

Liplyn Information Group (Liplyn IG) is launching an international data and news platform focused on the SaaS, tech, finance, consulting, government, and SME sectors.

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch tech entrepreneur Luke Liplijn, known as the founder and former CEO of Matrixian, is taking a new step after twenty years in the data industry. He is launching Liplyn IG, an international company focusing on business information, business news, and artificial intelligence (AI). Liplijn gained recognition through groundbreaking initiatives such as a national housing fraud registry (sold to Experian), helping postal company Sandd (now PostNL) adopt data-driven operations, and founding the successful real-estate data firm Matrixian. With Liplyn IG, Liplijn shifts his focus to a broader professional audience, with high-quality business information and advanced AI solutions at its core. Liplyn IG is the company behind well-known Dutch news platform Drimble.nl and several niche job board websites, and its network of sites attracts over three million monthly visitors. The new venture will cater to businesses across industries including SaaS, technology, finance, consulting, government, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Luke Liplyn, Founder Liplyn IG

Liplyn IG offers a range of products and services for its clients, including:

  • Data APIs: Real-time business data and news delivered via easy-to-use API feeds.

  • News & Data Platform: A platform providing up-to-the-minute business news and company information in real time.

  • Integration Connector: Connectivity with over 6,000 different software applications for seamless integration of data and tools into existing workflows.

Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur and leader of innovative data-driven projects, Liplijn looks to the future with confidence. "Everyone will have access to the same (free) AI tools, which ultimately provides no competitive advantage. The real winners master their own unique business data to feed into AI. Rubbish in, rubbish out - diamonds in, diamonds out," he emphasizes. "In the past twenty years I have seen how valuable reliable information can be for growth and innovation," says Liplijn. "With Liplyn IG, we combine our expertise in business information and news with powerful AI technologies. We offer companies unique insights that allow them to make better strategic decisions."

Liplyn IG is headquartered in the Netherlands (Hilversum) with offices in Portugal and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its international scope. Liplijn acknowledges the support of his former colleagues, partners, and clients over the years, and invites them to be part of this promising new venture.

Contact Information:
 Luke Liplijn - Founder & CEO, Liplyn IG
Email: pressrelease@liplynig.com | Phone: +31 20 308 6934
Website: www.liplynig.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708716/Luke_Founder_LiplynIG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liplyn-ig-launches-new-international-platform-for-business-information-and-news-302479307.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.