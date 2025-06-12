Liplyn IG Launches New International Platform for Business Information and News

Liplyn Information Group (Liplyn IG) is launching an international data and news platform focused on the SaaS, tech, finance, consulting, government, and SME sectors.

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch tech entrepreneur Luke Liplijn, known as the founder and former CEO of Matrixian, is taking a new step after twenty years in the data industry. He is launching Liplyn IG, an international company focusing on business information, business news, and artificial intelligence (AI). Liplijn gained recognition through groundbreaking initiatives such as a national housing fraud registry (sold to Experian), helping postal company Sandd (now PostNL) adopt data-driven operations, and founding the successful real-estate data firm Matrixian. With Liplyn IG, Liplijn shifts his focus to a broader professional audience, with high-quality business information and advanced AI solutions at its core. Liplyn IG is the company behind well-known Dutch news platform Drimble.nl and several niche job board websites, and its network of sites attracts over three million monthly visitors. The new venture will cater to businesses across industries including SaaS, technology, finance, consulting, government, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Liplyn IG offers a range of products and services for its clients, including:

Data APIs: Real-time business data and news delivered via easy-to-use API feeds.





News & Data Platform: A platform providing up-to-the-minute business news and company information in real time.





Integration Connector: Connectivity with over 6,000 different software applications for seamless integration of data and tools into existing workflows.

Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur and leader of innovative data-driven projects, Liplijn looks to the future with confidence. "Everyone will have access to the same (free) AI tools, which ultimately provides no competitive advantage. The real winners master their own unique business data to feed into AI. Rubbish in, rubbish out - diamonds in, diamonds out," he emphasizes. "In the past twenty years I have seen how valuable reliable information can be for growth and innovation," says Liplijn. "With Liplyn IG, we combine our expertise in business information and news with powerful AI technologies. We offer companies unique insights that allow them to make better strategic decisions."

Liplyn IG is headquartered in the Netherlands (Hilversum) with offices in Portugal and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its international scope. Liplijn acknowledges the support of his former colleagues, partners, and clients over the years, and invites them to be part of this promising new venture.

