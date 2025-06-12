The Chinese manufacturer has presented the new 25. 9%-efficient module at this year's SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai. The new product was manufactured through both low- and high-temperature passivation. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled this week at the SNEC 2025 tradeshow in Shanghai, China, a new solar module relying on its proprietary hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell based on a full-size silicon wafer, which achieved in mid-April a world record power conversion efficiency of 27. 81%. The company said the new 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm module ...

