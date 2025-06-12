Academics have developed a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) algorithm for PV systems that combines incremental conductance with fuzzy logic control. The inputs used are the sum of conductance and incremental conductance and its rate of change. It had an average efficiency of 97. 7%. Research led by scientists at Morocco's Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech has proposed a new MPPT algorithm for PV systems under fluctuating conditions. Their method combines incremental conductance (InC) with fuzzy logic control (FLC), using the sum of conductance and incremental conductance (SInC) and its rate ...

