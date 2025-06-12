The Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering proudly announces the appointment of Craig Cook, former Head of Business Development Licensing at the Center, as Chief Business Officer and Co-founder of ABILITY Neurotech SA, a pioneering spin-off company translating breakthrough brain-computer interface (BCI) technology into clinical impact.

During his tenure at the Wyss Center, Craig Cook played a transformative role in establishing a strong business development framework and positioning the organization as a venture builder in neurotechnology. Under his leadership, six breakthrough technologies were successfully spun out into operational startup companies: Clee Medical SA, Brainscape Medical SA, Dataflight Ltd, BrainQuant SA, Aleos Bio SA, and ABILITY Neurotech SA

In parallel, Craig led the onboarding of aligned startups such as Dandelion Science Corp. and dEEGtal Insights SA, strengthening our AI and neurotech ecosystem. He also contributed to Series A investments in two Wyss-affiliated companies, Artiria Medical SA and Neurosoft Bioelectronics SA, bolstering our commitment to early-stage innovation.

Now joining ABILITY Neurotech SA as Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Craig will drive the company's fundraising strategy and operational growth. As the Wyss Center's flagship spin-off, ABILITY Neurotech is uniquely positioned to play an important role at the forefront of the brain-computer interface (BCI) revolution, ABILITY Neurotech offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution that spans neural signal capture, processing and seamless integration into clinical practice.

"Craig has been a catalyst for our mission," said Prof. Erwin Böttinger, Director of the Wyss Center. "His vision and energy have not only shaped our ecosystem but also brought our technologies closer to the market and to patients who need them. I look forward to seeing the continued impact of his work at ABILITY Neurotech."

Dr. Tracy Laabs, Head of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the Wyss Center, added:

"Craig's transition to lead one of our spin-offs is a clear example of the success of our model. It demonstrates how our translational approach-building and spinning out high-potential startups-can bring cutting-edge neurotechnologies closer to the clinic while empowering talented individuals to lead the next wave of innovation."

The Wyss Center extends its sincere gratitude to Craig Cook for his leadership and dedication and looks forward to continued collaboration with him in this exciting next chapter.

About Wyss Geneva: Wyss Geneva is a non-profit advancing neurotechnologies to improve lives affected by neurological and mental health disorders. Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, it develops AI, bioengineering, and neuroengineering solutions to restore neural function and enable precision therapies. Founded in 2014 with the support of philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, it collaborates globally to drive innovation and clinical impact

