Alghanim Industries Brings Starlink's Groundbreaking Satellite Internet to global markets

To drive innovation, Alghanim Industries is unveiling Sama X, a bold new tech venture and authorized Starlink global reseller that brings Starlink technology to life for millions of potential users across the Middle East, North Africa, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and beyond

KUWAIT CITY, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the largest privately-owned companies in the MENA region, has inked a landmark agreement with SpaceX's Starlink, the world's most advanced satellite internet provider.

Through this game-changing agreement, Alghanim Industries becomes an official global channel for Starlink's advanced low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation - the most sophisticated internet system ever deployed. This technology aims to shatter connectivity barriers, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet anywhere, to even the world's most isolated communities - whether you're in a bustling city, a desert camp, or sailing through open waters.

To drive this innovation, Alghanim Industries is unveiling Sama X, a bold new tech venture and authorized Starlink global reseller that brings Starlink technology to life for millions of potential users across the Middle East, North Africa, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and beyond.

"Our agreement with Starlink marks more than a milestone for connectivity-it's a leap toward a borderless digital future where education, innovation, and opportunity know no limits. We are committed to providing internet from space to unlock opportunities on Earth," said Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries.

A Quantum Leap in Global Connectivity

Starlink isn't your typical internet provider. It's a space-powered constellation of over 7,000 low-Earth orbit satellites (LEO), delivering blazing-fast internet to over 5 million users in 118+ countries. Since 2020, SpaceX has launched more LEO satellites than all other providers combined, building an unparalleled infrastructure that delivers fiber-like speeds without the constraints of traditional ground-based networks.

Unlike traditional satellite systems orbiting thousands of kilometers above Earth, Starlink's LEO network operates much closer to the surface-dramatically reducing latency and delivering real-time internet experiences: crystal-clear video calls, immersive online gaming, uninterrupted streaming, and mission-critical business communications, all possible from anywhere.

A Universe of Possibilities

Starlink's technology is already transforming industries:

Healthcare: Powering telemedicine for rural clinics

Manufacturing: Enabling real-time data and diagnostics across global supply chains

Telecommunications: Cost-effectively extend their networks into underserved areas, using satellite connectivity as a high-reliability backhaul

Education & Employment: Allowing students and professionals in remote areas to engage in a digital economy

Maritime: Delivering high-speed, low-latency internet to vessels worldwide, revolutionizing navigation, operations, and crew welfare at sea

Introducing Sama X: A Bridge to the Future

Born from Alghanim's legacy of innovation, Sama X is designed to be the region's trusted partner in next-generation connectivity. As a Starlink reseller, Sama X combines cutting-edge space technology with local market expertise, delivering not just the technology but a turnkey digital transformation solution-from customer onboarding, installation, and activation to implementation and local support.

"With Sama X, we're not just connecting people-we're enabling a digitally prosperous future. We're building bridges to education, remote jobs, global markets, and innovation ecosystems," said Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries. "From remote learning and telemedicine to remote work and cloud-based businesses, we're helping create a more connected, inclusive, and empowered world-starting now."

For more information, visit www.samax.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707617/Sama_X.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alghanim-industries-brings-starlinks-groundbreaking-satellite-internet-to-global-markets-302477815.html