Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio expands regional leadership team to drive growth in MEA

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a leading B2B technology provider specializing in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, today announced two strategic appointments to its regional leadership team in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These new hires reflect the company's continued investment in strengthening client partnerships and accelerating market expansion in the region.

Joining Azentio's Dubai office are:

Bashir Khouri, Head of New Business Sales - MEA

Bashir joins Azentio from SAP Fioneer where he led the regional go-to-market strategy and is an accomplished sales leader with over 15 years of experience delivering growth and building strong client relationships across the region. In his new role, he will spearhead Azentio's go-to-market efforts across MEA, with a focus on driving customer acquisition and expanding into new verticals and territories. Bashir brings deep domain expertise in digital and core banking, cloud computing, enterprise performance management, governance and compliance, and business intelligence, holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, as well as executive education credentials from Harvard Business School Online and eCornell University. His previous roles at SAP and MDSAP saw him successfully drive aggressive growth strategies, optimize sales operations, and engage C-level stakeholders.

"I'm proud to be joining Azentio at such a dynamic time," said Bashir. "The company's vision, product strength, and commitment to client success are truly compelling. I look forward to helping expand our footprint and create meaningful value for customers across the region."

Sam Henderson, Head of Existing Business Sales - MEA

Sam is a seasoned sales leader with a strong track record in building high-performing teams, developing strategic partner ecosystems, and driving growth across enterprise applications, cloud, and cybersecurity. He joins Azentio from Trellix, where he led Channel and OEM Sales across Asia Pacific and Japan during a transformative period following the acquisition of McAfee and FireEye. His earlier roles include leadership positions at AWS, focused on enterprise application partner sales and SAP alliances, and SAP, where he spent six years overseeing general business and channel sales in the region. Sam also played a key role in launching a joint Microsoft-NetApp cloud solution in 2019, helping customers solve complex infrastructure challenges in the cloud.

"I'm excited to join Azentio at such a pivotal time for the business," said Sam. "I look forward to leading the account management organisation across MEA and working closely with our customers to deliver an industry-leading experience that supports their growth and digital transformation."

These appointments follow Azentio's recent expansion in the region, including the opening of its new offices in Dubai and Cairo, which serve as strategic hubs for its operations across the Middle East and Africa.

Rahul Arora, Chief Sales Officer at Azentio, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Bashir and Sam to Azentio. Their leadership, experience, and understanding of the MEA market will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth agenda. As we continue to scale our business in the region, our priority remains delivering transformative technology solutions and exceptional service to our clients."

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

