Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HSG Europe: HSG Laser Enhances Local Service with Dual Warehouses in Germany and Poland

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to strengthen its service capabilities and accelerate delivery times in Europe, HSG Laser, a global leader in laser cutting and intelligent manufacturing solutions, has launched two regional warehouses in Germany and Poland. This investment reflects the company's commitment to local responsiveness and long-term presence in the European market.

The Krefeld warehouse in Germany, operational since March 2025, is strategically located near major logistics hubs like Rotterdam and Antwerp. With a 10,000 m² core area, it enables fast delivery to customers in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and surrounding regions.

Complementing this, the Gdynia warehouse in Poland-active since December 2023 and located near the Port of Gdansk-supports customers in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Eastern Germany. This site offers comparable capacity and machine inventory, leveraging lower operating costs and efficient inland transportation to ensure fast 2-3 day delivery across Eastern Europe.

By holding machines closer to where they are needed, HSG helps manufacturers eliminate long lead times, reduce supply chain risks, and respond quickly to market demands. This warehousing strategy is part of HSG's broader localization efforts, which prioritize not only equipment performance but also service reliability, installation speed, and customer uptime. "For us, logistics is not just about moving machines-it's about empowering customers with speed, flexibility, and trust," said an HSG spokesperson. With this expansion, HSG Europe reinforces its mission to deliver world-class technology backed by local expertise and responsive support.

To learn more about HSG's global presence, please visit www.hsglaser.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hsg-laser-enhances-local-service-with-dual-warehouses-in-germany-and-poland-302479870.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.