SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chime, a leading consumer financial technology company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. The offering consists of 25,900,765 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by Chime and 6,099,235 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). Chime will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders.The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 12, 2025, under the ticker symbol "CHYM." The offering is expected to close on June 13, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.In addition, Chime has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 shares of Class A common stock.Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays will act as an additional book-running manager. Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Sandler and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as bookrunners. William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, First Citizens Capital Securities and Texas Capital Securities will act as co-managers.A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o. Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About ChimeChime is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. Chime builds products that allow the company to succeed when its members do. That's why Chime doesn't rely on punitive fees such as overdraft, monthly service, or minimum balance fees. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits."Wolfe | Nomura Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.Contactspress@chime.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250611283865/en/