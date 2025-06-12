Vanadium flow and lithium-ion batteries both require materials described as critical by the US Department of Energy (DOE). From ESS News Renewable energy resources are taking on a leading role in global energy production due to their affordability, sustainability, and availability. However, many clean technologies require critical minerals, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements. This presents a challenge to scaling up production and deployment, particularly in countries like the United States, where these materials are not found naturally or where refining capabilities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...