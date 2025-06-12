KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the 29th annual Global ABS conference.
Day 2 of the Global ABS 2025 conference featured a full agenda, covering a broad spectrum of topics-from the savings and investment union regulations to the tokenisation of cash flows-in addition to the typical securitisation sector panels. Business meetings, along with insightful conference panels and presentations, typically contribute to a busy second day of the conference. The day began with several networking breakfast meetings, followed by a series of panels focused on regulations and the direction of the industry. It concluded with a range of sessions, including the researchers' roundtable. The wide variety of panel discussions involved subjects such as collateralised loan obligations (CLO), private credit, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and more.
Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.
Click here to view the report.
