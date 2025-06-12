KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the 29th annual Global ABS conference.

Day 2 of the Global ABS 2025 conference featured a full agenda, covering a broad spectrum of topics-from the savings and investment union regulations to the tokenisation of cash flows-in addition to the typical securitisation sector panels. Business meetings, along with insightful conference panels and presentations, typically contribute to a busy second day of the conference. The day began with several networking breakfast meetings, followed by a series of panels focused on regulations and the direction of the industry. It concluded with a range of sessions, including the researchers' roundtable. The wide variety of panel discussions involved subjects such as collateralised loan obligations (CLO), private credit, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and more.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

Global ABS 2024: Day 1 Recap

UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: June 2025 Update

Data Centers: A Comparison of ABS and CMBS Structures

European Auto ABS Indices: April 2025

European Auto ABS: Tariff Spillovers May Weigh on Used Vehicle Values

Tariff Uncertainty Amplifies Pressure on Diamond ABS Sector

European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: March 2025 Update

European Securitisation: Shifting Funding Strategies

2025 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Keep Calm and Carry On

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1009818

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612124348/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, European Macro Strategist

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director

+44 20 8148 1028

rahat.allana@kbra.com

Irfan Surti, Associate Director

+44 20 8148 1079

irfan.surti@kbra.com

John Hogan, Co-Head of Europe, Ratings General

+353 1 588 1191

john.hogan@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com