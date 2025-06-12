Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 09:42 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elie Kamano's Anthem Amplifies Pan-African Reparations Call with Striking New Music Video

DAKAR, Senegal, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinean artist and activist Elie Kamano has released a powerful new music video for his single, 'Ils veulent l'Afrique sans les Africains' ('They Want Africa Without Africans'), delivering a bold artistic statement that fuses political resistance, cultural memory, and Pan-African solidarity.

Elie Kamanos Anthem Amplifies

Filmed on the sacred grounds of the Thiaroye mass graves in Dakar, the video honors victims of one of colonialism's most heinous massacres. Kamano's visual tribute transforms the site into a defiant stage, linking Africa's historical trauma to the modern reparations movement. With raw lyricism and symbolic imagery, the video makes a clear demand: 'Africa will reclaim what Europe stole.'

The release arrives at a pivotal moment. The African Union has declared 2025 as the Year of Reparations, providing institutional momentum to cultural and civic efforts across the continent. In Dakar, a recent high-profile conference reignited demands for justice surrounding the Thiaroye massacre, leading Senegalese authorities to launch archaeological excavations to document the scope of the 1944 French military crime-evidence that may substantiate formal reparations claims to France.

The reparations conversation has visibly moved to the streets. Dakar's walls now feature bold graffiti murals demanding €50 trillion in reparations from former colonial powers-vivid calls for justice that cannot be ignored. In Bamako, Malian scholars and policymakers echo the urgency, calling for strategic frameworks that link historical redress with sustainable African futures.

Kamano's work stands at the intersection of music and movement-galvanizing Pan-African youth, scholars, and policymakers alike. His anthem doesn't just commemorate the past-it ignites the future.

"This is not just a song," says Kamano. "It's a voice for the voiceless. A call for dignity. A battle cry for what is rightfully ours."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709512/Elie_Kamanos_Anthem_Amplifies.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elie-kamanos-anthem-amplifies-pan-african-reparations-call-with-striking-new-music-video-302480029.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.