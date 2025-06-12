12 June 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Toivo Group Oyj shares (ticker: TOIVO) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Toivo Group is a small cap company within Real Estate. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in June 2021. Toivo Group is the 143rd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Toivo Group is the 20th company to list on Nasdaq's European markets1 in 2025, and it represents the sixth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 18th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years.



Toivo is a Finnish real estate company that was founded in 2015. Its business consists of project development and long-term ownership of apartments. The Company's business model is unique as Toivo's business combines the value chain of real estate business from development and construction to ownership, management and rental of a completed property. Toivo manages the entire life cycle of properties with its own team, from raw land development to tenancy agreement negotiations and property maintenance. This way Toivo is able to generate additional value to its customers, shareholders and stakeholders.



"In recent years, we have honed our strategy with determination, strengthened our operational efficiency, and focused on our core expertise. As a result of this determined work, we have increased our market share, even though the operating environment has been exceptionally challenging due to changes in interest rates, rising construction costs, and general market uncertainty. We are now ready to take the next steps of growth. The move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki is a natural continuation of this path, "

says CEO Markus Myllymäki of Toivo Group.



"We are pleased to welcome Toivo Group to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company and reflects its strong progress and clear commitment to long-term growth. We are excited to support their continued growth as a Main Market company, which provides them with increased visibility and awareness among investors," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



