Proxymity Announces Go-Live of Global Shareholder Disclosure Solution With State Street

Deployment Enables Automated, Regulatory-Compliant Shareholder Identification Across All Markets

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, today announces the successful global go-live of its Shareholder Disclosure solution with State Street, a significant step forward in streamlining regulatory compliance and improving transparency across global markets.

As a result, State Street now supports fully automated shareholder disclosure processes in all operating markets, enabling issuers to access accurate, real-time information on their underlying investors while meeting local regulatory obligations.

The rollout enhances State Street's reporting capabilities by eliminating manual processes, reducing risk, accelerating the disclosure cycle, and extends best-in-class technology to the critical element of corporate governance. Proxymity's platform digitally connects participants in the disclosure chain - ensuring secure, efficient, and transparent information flow between custodians, intermediaries, and issuers.

Proxymity's Shareholder Disclosure solution provides a standardised, fully auditable framework that supports compliance with increasing global demands for transparency and timely shareholder identification. This enables issuers to better understand and engage with their investors, ultimately strengthening corporate governance practices.

Nigel Little, Head of Pre-Sales at Proxymity, said, "This global deployment with State Street is a major achievement, reflecting the growing need for transparent, real-time shareholder disclosure. Our solution empowers custodians and issuers to comply with complex regulations more efficiently while unlocking insights that support better engagement. We're proud to expand our partnership with State Street and continue delivering innovative, scalable solutions across the investor communications ecosystem."

Chris Rowland, Head of Custody, Digital and Fund Services at State Street, added, "As regulatory expectations evolve globally, our clients rely on us to deliver innovative, compliant, and scalable solutions. Partnering with Proxymity allows us to streamline shareholder disclosure across all markets, providing issuers with timely and transparent access to critical investor information."

This global activation further demonstrates Proxymity's commitment to delivering digitized, efficient, and compliant solutions across the post-trade lifecycle - backed by a consortium of the world's largest financial institutions.

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street), and counting 87 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 25 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's solutions include Vote Connect, a digital-first platform with unparalleled real-time transparency allowing issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, and Shareholder Insights, providing issuers full visibility of their shareholder base and visibility of ownership through the intermediary chain. Proxymity's platforms, built on highly scalable technology, use "golden source" data and provide full compliance with the latest regulations.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognized with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024".

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io/.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2024, includes approximately $82 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

