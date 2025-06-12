Mr. Reynolds will oversee regional institutional fundraising strategy

Fortress Investment Group announces the appointment of Rob Reynolds as Managing Director, Head of European Institutional Business Development within its Client Product and Solutions Group ("CPSG").

Mr. Reynolds will report jointly to Seth Ruthen and Scott Werthamer, Co-Heads of CPSG. He will be based in London and will oversee the firm's regional institutional fundraising strategy.

"Rob's experience working with institutional and insurance clients will be a welcome addition to our European CPSG team," said Messrs. Werthamer and Ruthen. "As we expand our franchise globally and add new offerings to our platform across both institutional and private wealth channels we're delighted to add Rob's leadership as we increase focus on our European client base."

"Anticipating and meeting the needs of growing and rapidly evolving global clients is key to how Fortress has grown in recent years. Rob's experience with clients across a variety of channels will accelerate this growth and help us capture the clear opportunities for our franchise in Europe," adds Francesco Colasanti, Head of Europe and Co-Head of Non-Performing Loans. "Rob will lead our institutionally focused CPSG teams and work closely with our investment teams to extend our leadership position as a provider of capital solutions to clients, and diversify the cost, duration and type of capital we raise in the coming years."

Mr. Reynolds joins Fortress from ICG where he was most recently Managing Director, European Head of Insurance and UK Sales. In this role, he helped to develop ICG's global insurance strategy and played an important role in growing the firm's regional private wealth and institutional relationships. Prior to ICG, Mr. Reynolds was a Managing Director in Apollo Global Management's European and Middle East sales team and held a number of roles in JP Morgan's Asset Management business. He served for seven years in the British Army and is a graduate of Durham University.

Mr. Reynolds's appointment is the latest in a series of senior appointments as Fortress expands its geographic footprint, capital raising and investment teams. These include the upcoming relocation of Josh Pack, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, from the firm's co-headquarters in Dallas, to London in late summer 2025. In addition, in May 2025 Giovanni Luna joined as Head of Origination, Europe, and Niccolò Biancheri was appointed Head of Corporate Credit, Europe. During the same month, Fortress announced that Chuck Spetka would be joining the organization as Head of Middle East based in the firm's new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market. In February 2024, Eric Hartman and Bill Tefft joined Fortress as Directors in Private Credit Origination, expanding the firm's non-sponsor private lending team.

During 2024, Fortress raised approximately $11 billion of investable capital the organization's most successful year of fundraising ever while significantly diversifying its investor base through the selective addition of products that leverage and complement the core strategies that have driven the firm's success for more than two decades. This included more than $1 billion raised through Fortress Private Wealth Solutions, a business created in December 2022, and which has now raised a total of more than $2 billion in capital. Fortress and Mubadala Investment Company announced in April 2025 a $1 billion strategic partnership focused on credit and special situations co-investment opportunities.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $50 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.

For more information, please visit www.fortress.com.

