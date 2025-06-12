Seoul Design Foundation: Final Call for Entries: Submission Deadline Nears for the Seoul Design Award 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Design Foundation announces that the submission period for the Seoul Design Award 2025 is drawing to a close. Designers around the world are encouraged to complete and submit their entries before the deadline. Now in its sixth year, the award continues to grow exponentially with submissions increasing from 75 in 2019 to 575 from 65 countries in 2024.

The 2025 award reflects the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and introduces four categories: Health & Peace, Equal Opportunities, Energy & Environment, and Cities & Communities. Expanding its eligibility, the competition is now open to not only individual designers but also to organizations, groups, and companies from around the world.

This year's competition sees a significant increase in opportunities, with 61 winners to be announced up by 38 from 2024. A total of 150 million KRW in prize money will be distributed, including a 50 million Grand Prize, 10 million for each of the nine Best of the Best winners, and 5 million for Concept Award recipients.

Awards are divided into three categories: Main Awards for implemented projects or products; Concept Awards for prototypes or unreleased design proposals, welcoming submissions from university students; and an Honorary Award recognizing exceptional international contributions to sustainable design. Two special prizes will also highlight excellence in inter-organizational collaboration.

For the first time, the award introduces live judging to determine the Grand Prize winner. The top 10 finalists will present their work in front of both jurors and the public at the award ceremony, with real-time evaluation ensuring greater transparency. The jury, expanded to 32 members from over 20 countries, including

Ezio Manzini (Italy), President of DESIS and a globally respected scholar in design for social innovation;

Patricia Moore (USA), President of Moore Design Associates;

Pradyumna Vyas (India), the incoming President of the world's largest design organization, WDO (World Design Organization);

Dawn Lim(Singapore), Executive Director, Design Singapore Council);

Kun-Pyo Lee (Korea), Professor of UX Design at THE HONG KONG POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY and a pioneer in human-centered UX design;

EunSook Kwon (Korea), Chair of Industrial Design at GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY and a prominent figure in academic industrial design.

Kangheui Cha, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, remarked, "The Seoul Design Award is a platform to celebrate designs that promote harmonious coexistence among people, society, and nature. We aim to continuously discover groundbreaking ideas that inspire positive change."

Submission Period: March 17 ~June 30, 2025, 3:00 PM KST

Language: English only

Award Ceremony: October 2025, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)

For details and submission, visit www.seouldesignaward.or.kr.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708191/attachment01_Seoul_Design_Award_2025_Call_for_Entry_Poster.jpg

