Andrew Peller Limited Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A / ADW.B) ("APL" or the "Company") announced today results for the three and 12 months ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $389.6 million, up 1.0% from $385.9 million in the prior year;

Gross margin of 42.8%, up from 39.0% in the prior year;

EBITA increased 25.0% to $62.9 million, from $50.3 million in 2024;

Net earnings of $11.1 million ($0.26 per Class A Share), compared to net loss of $2.9 million (loss of $0.07 per Class A Share) in 2024; and

Dividends of $0.246 per Class A Share and $0.214 per Class B Share.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $75.5 million, compared with revenue of $85.0 million in 2024;

Gross margin of 52.6%, compared with 41.8% in the prior year;

EBITA increased 46.0% to $13.5 million, from $9.3 million in Q4 2024; and

Net loss improved to $0.7 million (loss of $0.02 per Class A Share), compared to a loss of $6.9 million (loss of $0.17 per Class A Share) in Q4 2024.

"It was a strong overall fiscal 2025 as we continued to outperform the category, expand and win in important new channels and growth categories, while meaningfully strengthening gross margins, operating margins and free cash flow," said Paul Dubkowski, Chief Executive Officer. "Building on this work, we are positioning the company for long-term success and increased market share as we adapt to Ontario's evolving distribution landscape and shifting trade dynamics, and we believe this represents a meaningful opportunity as we move forward."

Mr. Dubkowski added: "We applaud the Ontario Government's recent policy announcements and its continued support of the province's grape and wine industry. By promoting strong, competitive policies that are aligned with global best practices, and by focusing on local grape growers and wine producers, the Government is reinforcing the vital role our sector plays as a key driver of economic growth in the province. As a market leader, we remain deeply committed to investing in the long-term health and growth of the sector and the regions in which we operate."



Financial Highlights

(Financial Statements and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period can be obtained on the Company's web site at ir.andrewpeller.com)

For the three months and year ended March 31,

(in $000, except per share amounts) Three months Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 75,519 $85,008 $ 389,607 $385,856 Gross margin (1) 39,715 35,565 166,605 150,602 Gross margin (% of revenue) 52.6 % 41.8 % 42.8 % 39.0 % Selling and administrative expenses (2) 26,211 35,794 103,716 109,773 EBITA (1) 13,504 9,251 62,889 50,309 Interest expense 3,098 3,992 16,216 16,964 Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 665 (1,003 ) 1,840 641 Loss on debt extinguishment and financing fees - - - 2,172 Other expense (income), net 635 (16 ) 3,480 1,130 Net (loss) earnings (747 ) (6,943 ) 11,115 (2,852 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Class A basic $(0.02 ) $(0.17 ) $0.26 $(0.07 ) (Loss) earnings per share - Class B basic $(0.01 ) $(0.14 ) $0.23 $(0.06 ) Dividend per share - Class A (annual) $0.246 $0.246 Dividend per share - Class B (annual) $0.214 $0.214

(1) Please refer to the Company's MD&A concerning "Non-IFRS Measures"

(2) Selling and administrative expenses in fiscal 2024 include $9.5 million relating to the former CEO retirement and transition costs. These amounts are added back to calculate the Company's EBITA.

Financial Review

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased 11.2% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter primarily due to the $5.8 million recognized as revenue at the end of fiscal 2024 which represents the full year's benefit of the revised Ontario VQA Support Program. The revenue from the VQA support program for fiscal 2025 was recognized throughout the fiscal year as eligible sales were made. The remaining decrease can be attributed to the timing of the Easter holiday season when compared to fiscal 2024 and continual adjustment of channel and shipment timing in the evolving Ontario retail market.

Revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025 increased 1.0% over the prior year. The increase was attributable to sales to big box stores, partially offset by a decrease in the Company's retail stores in the second half of the fiscal year as Ontario's new beverage alcohol retail distribution guidelines took effect. The Company's retail store sales also benefited from the July strike at the LCBO. Several of the Company's other well-established trade channels performed well during the year, particularly sales to third party restaurants and hospitality locations. This strong performance is offset by softness in sales from the estate wineries and wine clubs due to lower guest traffic and reduced consumer discretionary spending due to tightening economic conditions.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased to 52.6% from 41.8% mainly due to the inclusion of $9.8 million from the Ontario Grape Support Program (OGSP). As the OGSP program is intended to increase the content of domestic grapes in blended wines, the support is recognized as a reduction to cost of goods sold when eligible wine is sold. For the year ended March 31, 2025, gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 42.8% from 39.0%. The increase can be attributed to lower costs for glass bottles and inbound freight due to the cost savings programs implemented by the Company, and the inclusion of the OGSP. Gross margin is also continuing to be impacted by channel mix and inflationary cost pressures in concentrate, packaging and other raw materials. In response to these margin pressures, the Company is continuing to execute cost savings programs and formulation changes relating to these inputs. For the year ended March 31, 2025, these programs have resulted in $10.7 million of cost savings (2024 - $9.3 million).

As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses decreased to 34.7% and 26.6% for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025, respectively, compared to 42.1% and 28.4% in the prior year. Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included $6.5 million relating to the retirement allowance and consulting agreements entered into as part of John Peller's retirement and transition and $3.0 million in legal and advisory fees incurred by certain shareholders in connection with these agreements. Offsetting the non-recurring expenses from 2024, was higher compensation and higher selling costs as a result of the strong performance in fiscal 2025.

Earnings before interest, amortization, loss on debt extinguishment and financing fees, CEO retirement and transition costs, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, and income taxes ("EBITA") (see "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A) was $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of prior year. EBITA increased to $62.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2025 compared to $50.3 million in prior year period.

Interest expense for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025 has decreased by 22.4% and 4.4% respectively compared to the prior year due to lower average debt levels and lower interest rates in fiscal 2025 compared to prior year.

The Company recorded a net unrealized non-cash loss in fiscal 2025 of $1.8 million related to mark-to-market adjustments on interest rate swaps and foreign exchange contracts compared to a loss of $0.6 million in the prior year. The Company recorded a loss of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a gain of $1.0 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The Company has elected not to apply hedge accounting and accordingly the change in fair value of these financial instruments is reflected in the Company's consolidated statement of earnings (loss) each reporting period. These instruments are considered to be effective economic hedges and are expected to mitigate the short-term volatility of changing foreign exchange and interest rates.

Other expenses (income), net were $0.6 million and $3.5 million for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025. The expense in fiscal 2025 related primarily to a restructuring initiative completed in fiscal year to align the Company's business structure with the changing retail landscape in Ontario.

During the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company undertook certain tax planning initiatives as it relates to capital gains with respect to the Port Moody lands. This included transferring the beneficial interest in the land to a newly registered partnership. All parties associated with the limited partner are within the consolidated APL group and there has been no legal ownership change. In March 2025, the Government of Canada announced the cancellation of the previously proposed legislation changes to the capital gains inclusion rate. Consequently, the beneficial interest in the Port Moody lands was transferred at cost rather than at fair value as originally contemplated. The transaction had no impact on the Company's operating results or cash flows.

The Company incurred a net loss of $0.7 million (loss of $0.02 per Class A share) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss of $6.9 million (loss of $0.17 per Class A share) in the fourth quarter of the prior year. For the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company generated net earnings of $11.1 million ($0.26 per Class A share) compared to a net loss of $2.9 million (loss of $0.07 per Class A Share) in the prior year.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Paul Dubkowski, CEO, Renee Cauchi, CFO and Patrick O'Brien, President and CCO, will host the call, with a question and answer period following management's presentation.

Conference Call Dial In Details:

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527

North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154

RapidConnect: https://emportal.ink/3YN2ru8

Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.andrewpeller.com

Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

The Company utilizes EBITA (defined as earnings before interest, amortization, loss on debt extinguishment and financing fees, CEO retirement and transition costs, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, and income taxes) to measure its financial performance. EBITA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that EBITA is a useful supplemental measure to net earnings, as it provides readers with an indication of earnings available for investment prior to debt service, capital expenditures, and income taxes, as well as provides an indication of recurring earnings compared to prior periods. Readers are cautioned that EBITA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance or to cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company also utilizes gross margin (defined as revenue less cost of goods sold, excluding amortization). The Company's method of calculating EBITA and gross margin may differ from the methods used by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the "safe harbour provisions" of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to APL and its subsidiaries. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the growth of the business; its launch of new premium wines and craft beverage alcohol products; sales trends in foreign markets; its supply of domestically grown grapes; and current economic conditions. These statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "expect", or "anticipate", and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "could", and similar verbs often identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions and applied certain factors regarding, among other things: future grape, glass bottle, and wine and spirit prices; its ability to obtain grapes, imported wine, glass, and other raw materials; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; its ability to market products successfully to its anticipated customers; the trade balance within the domestic Canadian and international wine markets; market trends; reliance on key personnel; protection of its intellectual property rights; the economic environment; the regulatory requirements regarding producing, marketing, advertising, and labelling of its products; the regulation of liquor distribution and retailing in Ontario; the application of federal and provincial environmental laws; and the impact of increasing competition.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release, in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section and elsewhere in the Company's MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

