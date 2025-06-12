AKVA group ASA: Targeting higher revenue growth and continued margin improvement

AKVA group ASA ("AKVA") today hosts a Capital Markets Day where it introduces a revenue target of NOK 5 billion and an EBIT target of 9% for 2027 and outlines its ambitions for continued profitable growth to NOK 7 billion in 2030.

The global salmon farming industry has seen production levels stagnate in the 2020s after decades of growth and will need to invest in technology and equipment to generate new long-term growth. As a world leading innovator and supplier to the industry AKVA expects this to enable stronger growth and margin improvements across all the three business areas Sea Based, Land Based and Digital in the years to come.

-Our products, technologies and solutions can help improve fish health and welfare, enable new volume growth, and create high value for both our customers and for us. Our Nautilus deep farming concept is an efficient solution to the lice challenge in sea. Our proven RAS technology enables growth in smolt, post-smolt and grow-out facilities on land. And looking ahead, our digital AI solutions will move the industry towards more intelligent and fully automated precision fish farming, says CEO Knut Nesse in AKVA.

AKVA generated revenue of NOK 3.5 billion in 2024 and has already issued a revenue guidance of NOK 4 billion for 2025. The company now introduces a revenue target of NOK 5 billion for 2027 and an ambition to reach NOK 7 billion by 2030, representing a doubling of revenue from 2024 to 2030. AKVA has also guided for an increase in EBIT from 5% in 2024 to 6% in 2025 and now introduces a 9% EBIT target in 2027 and ambition to continue driving the EBIT-margin to more than 10% in 2030.

The target for the Sea Based segment is to grow revenues from NOK 2.8 billion in 2024 to NOK 3.4 billion in 2027, with the EBITDA-margin improving from 12% to 14%. For Land Based the target is to more than double revenue from NOK 0.6 billion in 2024 to NOK 1.4 billion in 2027, enabling an EBITDA-margin improvement from 4% to 10% due to high operational leverage. Finally, the target for the Digital segment is to grow revenue from NOK 137 million in 2024 to around NOK 250 million in 2027, with an EBITDA-margin increase from 22% towards 40%.

-We have made significant investments to strengthen the business fundament over the past years to be able to realise ambitious profitable growth plans without major additional capital expenditure. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholder both through share price gains and competitive direct returns, and with a healthy financial position, capital-light growth and improved free cash flow we expect to see significantly increased dividend capacity over the years to come, says CFO Ronny Meinkøhn in AKVA.

As part of the capital allocation framework and financial planning, the Board of AKVA has resolved a revised dividend policy stating that AKVA over time intends to return between 40% and 50% of cash flow after investments to shareholders in the form of dividends, subject to the capital needs of the business and prevailing market conditions.

Practical arrangements:

AKVA's Capital Markets Day commences at 11:00 CET today at the company's headquarter at Klepp, with the formal program starting at 12:00 CET. Please see the full agenda here: AKVA CMD agenda.

Please find enclosed the CMD material that will be presented. The presentations will be webcast live from 12:00 CET here: AKVA Capital Markets Day, and the presentation will be made available on the company's website www.akvagroup.com.

Dated: 12 June 2025

AKVA group ASA

