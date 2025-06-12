Press release June 12th, 2025





Clariane completes its plan to strengthen its financial structure with the disposal of its Petits-fils home care services network





Paris, June 12th, 2025 - Clariane (CLARI.PA - ISIN FR0010386334), announces today the signing of an agreement for the disposal of its Petits-fils network to Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires for a gross disposal value of €345 million. Subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions precedent, the closing of this transaction is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2025.

The disposal of the Petits-fils network, the terms of which were set following a competitive process, completes, six months ahead of schedule, the implementation of the plan announced by Clariane on 14 November 2023 to strengthen its financial structure. This plan included an asset disposal programme worth a gross amount of €1 billion.

The various operating assets sold under this programme were sold on good terms, with an average EBITDA multiple of c.14x, helping to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Founded in 2007, Petits-fils is now recognized for the high-quality home services it provides to elderly people, offering independent living, meal assistance, home care, support, and administrative assistance. When it was acquired by Clariane in November 2018, Petits-fils operated a national franchise network of 58 branches. Six years later, in 2024, Petits-fils now has a network of 292 branches serving close to 39,000 people in France. These contributed €56 million to Clariane Group revenue in 2024.

Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires' acquisition of Petits-fils will enable Petits-fils to continue its development path by benefiting from Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires' strong local presence.

Clariane and Crédit Agricole Santé & Territoires are also considering entering into a country-wide service partnership to enable patients and their carers to find the local care solutions best suited to their needs.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane Group, said:



In November 2023, in a severely deteriorated financial environment for the sector, Clariane announced the implementation of an ambitious plan to strengthen its financial structure for a total of €1.5 billion. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our teams and the full support of our shareholders, this plan has been successfully executed a year and a half later. This plan, along with the amendment and extension of our syndicated loan announced in February 2025, has significantly strengthened Clariane's financial position and restored a more normalized access to financing.

Building on these achievements and driven by the momentum of our "At Your Side" corporate project and the "Better Support" program, we approach the coming months with determination and confidence.