NewHydrogen, Inc.: NewHydrogen's Plan to Win the Green Hydrogen Race

The Company's ThermoLoop technology is being developed to replace expensive electrolyzers and could upend a $12 trillion market with a flood of the world's cheapest green hydrogen

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), developer of ThermoLoop, a technology that uses water and heat to produce the world's cheapest green hydrogen, today described its plan to replace expensive electrolyzers and win the renewable hydrogen race.

NewHydrogen CEO Steve Hill said, "Today, using electrolyzers is the only commercially available way to split water to produce renewable hydrogen. Electrolyzers have dominated the headlines, but their reign may be coming to an end. The time has come to kill electrolyzers!"

"The renewable hydrogen industry's heavy bet on electrolysis is holding it back," Mr. Hill continued. "Why? Because electrolyzers are old tech-expensive, inefficient, and fundamentally flawed. These 200-year-old systems still depend on large amounts of electricity and face major cost and scaling challenges. Despite massive investment, they've struggled to deliver the cost reductions and reliability needed to help unlock the global hydrogen economy."

ThermoLoop is being developed to change that. Instead of electricity, ThermoLoop can use any source of heat to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, making it a fundamentally different, and a more promising approach. By addressing key limitations that have dogged electrolyzers for decades, ThermoLoop has the potential to leapfrog the current state of the art and win the green hydrogen race.

At the heart of ThermoLoop is its novel materials and novel reactions that keep the process running at nearly the same temperature-eliminating the energy losses of traditional thermochemical heating and cooling cycles. The Company believes this can overcome a long-standing thermochemical challenge: how to scale without wasting energy. This approach enables continuous, 24/7 hydrogen production wherever there's heat and water.

Even when using large industrial heaters powered by electricity, ThermoLoop's theoretical heat-based thermodynamic efficiency suggests it can outperform electrolyzers on a cost-per-kilogram basis. That can make ThermoLoop technology not only an alternative, but a direct threat to the electrolysis-first strategy dominating today's hydrogen buildout.

Mr. Hill concluded, "Relying on inefficient electrolyzer technology won't get us to the projected $12 trillion hydrogen economy. Other horses in the race that rely on massive tracts of land and part-time sunlight won't get us there either. In my opinion, it's ThermoLoop or bust. We believe ThermoLoop can offer a smarter path forward and has the potential to be the key to finally delivering on green hydrogen's global promise."

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop - a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat to produce the world's lowest cost green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common method of making green hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using green electricity produced from solar or wind. However, green electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of green hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity and fundamentally lower the cost of green hydrogen. Inexpensive heat can be obtained from concentrated solar, geothermal, nuclear reactors and industrial waste heat for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

