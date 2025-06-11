Hinduja Global Solutions: HGS appoints Venkatesh Korla as Global CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, has announced the appointment of Mr. Venkatesh Korla as the new Global CEO of HGS.

The HGS Board approved the elevation of Venkatesh, formerly President & CEO of HGS Americas, to the role of Global CEO, effective May 28, 2025. He succeeds Mr. Partha DeSarkar, who has been at the helm of the company since 2006 and is expected to retire in September 2025.

Venkatesh is an accomplished business leader with 25+ years of experience in core digital services and tech-enabled customer experience (CX). He has an impressive track record of growing high-performance teams globally and fostering lasting client relationships. In his earlier stints, he has been part of organizations providing expert consultation on digital strategies and solutions to Global 1000 companies, healthcare institutions, universities, and not-for-profit organizations. He also founded Element Solutions, later acquired by HGS and now forms the foundation of HGS' tech services business, that delivers strategic consulting, data analytics, marketing technology, intelligent automation, and cloud solutions to clients across the private and public sectors.

Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman, HGS said, "The company is currently evolving to align towards an AI-led future in line with the technology changes in the market and evolving client needs. Venkatesh, with his deep expertise and proven track record of leading digital transformation at scale, is the right person to lead HGS' future growth with a digital approach. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate him and am looking forward to collaborating on the new journey ahead."

Speaking on his elevation as the new Global CEO, Venkatesh Korla said, "It is a tremendous honor to take on the role of Global CEO at HGS. I step into this position with deep respect for the legacy we've built so far, led by the strong leadership of Partha DeSarkar, and a sense of great excitement for how we can shape the future. Our people are our greatest strength, and by combining their passion with the power of technology, we will create meaningful, human-centered solutions that redefine how we serve our clients and their customers, and accelerate our journey as a digitally-led organization."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708894/HGS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534452/5365764/HGS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hinduja Global Solutions