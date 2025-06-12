Hexagon to acquire Aero Photo Europe Investigation (APEI) to enhance its aerial mapping capabilities in Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB has announced an agreement to acquire APEI, a French company specialising in aerial mapping, to augment its geospatial data platforms.

APEI owns and operates a fleet of private aircraft dedicated to aerial data acquisition, primarily within France, neighbouring European countries, and Africa. They have been a long-term partner of Hexagon, utilising its sensors and processing capabilities and contributing to the Hexagon Content Program, the largest library of aerial imagery & elevation models in the United States & Europe and a core application on HxDR, Hexagon's cloud-based platform for storing, visualising and collaborating on spatial data. Acquiring APEI will enhance Hexagon's ability to support growing demand for accurate, large-scale geospatial content.

" France is one of the largest geospatial data markets in the EU, driven by the French government's ambition to maintain updated mapping content of the entire country," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO of Hexagon. "This acquisition enhances our ability to engage with this opportunity and positions us for other governmental programmes in Europe and Africa."

APEI, supported by around 10 employees, will be reported within Hexagon's Geosystems division and is expected to generate revenues of around ~3 MEUR in 2025 with margins similar to average Hexagon levels. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and is expected to be finalised by the end of Q2 2025.

