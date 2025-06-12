Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909 | Ticker-Symbol: HXG
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 10:55
8,852 Euro
-0,49 % -0,044
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8048,84011:54
8,8048,84611:54
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 08:24 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon to acquire Aero Photo Europe Investigation (APEI) to enhance its aerial mapping capabilities in Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB has announced an agreement to acquire APEI, a French company specialising in aerial mapping, to augment its geospatial data platforms.

APEI owns and operates a fleet of private aircraft dedicated to aerial data acquisition, primarily within France, neighbouring European countries, and Africa. They have been a long-term partner of Hexagon, utilising its sensors and processing capabilities and contributing to the Hexagon Content Program, the largest library of aerial imagery & elevation models in the United States & Europe and a core application on HxDR, Hexagon's cloud-based platform for storing, visualising and collaborating on spatial data. Acquiring APEI will enhance Hexagon's ability to support growing demand for accurate, large-scale geospatial content.

" France is one of the largest geospatial data markets in the EU, driven by the French government's ambition to maintain updated mapping content of the entire country," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO of Hexagon. "This acquisition enhances our ability to engage with this opportunity and positions us for other governmental programmes in Europe and Africa."

APEI, supported by around 10 employees, will be reported within Hexagon's Geosystems division and is expected to generate revenues of around ~3 MEUR in 2025 with margins similar to average Hexagon levels. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and is expected to be finalised by the end of Q2 2025.

For further information, please contact:?
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB,?+44 7442 678 437,? [email protected] ?
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26?26,? [email protected] ?

About Hexagon?

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.??

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at?hexagon.com?and follow us @HexagonAB.??

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-to-acquire-aero-photo-europe-investigation--apei--to-enhance-its-aerial-mapping-capabilities,c4162703

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4162703/3499978.pdf

Hexagon to acquire Aero Photo Europe Investigation (APEI) to enhance its aerial mapping capabilities in Europe

SOURCE Hexagon

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.