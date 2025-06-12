

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) are wrapping up a strong presence at London Tech Week 2025 (June 9 to 13, London time), underscoring Hong Kong's role as a strategic gateway for the United Kingdom (UK) technology companies expanding into Asia and highlighting the growing momentum for bilateral collaboration between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the UK in innovation and technology.



As the official Founders Fuse Partners at London Tech Week, InvestHK and the London ETO hosted a series of fireside chats moderated by the Head of Business and Talent Attraction/Investment Promotion at InvestHK London Office, Ms Daisy Ip. Speakers included members of InvestHK's Innovation and Technology teams, who outlined Hong Kong's strengths as a hub for global start-ups, research and development and business expansion. The Senior Manager, New Ventures Development at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Ms Josephine Chan, and Associate Director of Ecosystem Development (Artificial Intelligence) at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited Mr Sean Chen also shared the latest developments in the region's vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem.



Complementing these were case studies from UK-based founders who have successfully entered the Hong Kong market with support from InvestHK. Featured speakers included the Founder of Comms8, Ms Carol Chan; Co-founder and Managing Director of HOMETAINMENT, Mr Antoine Melon; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Assureful, Mr Rohit Nair; Chief Executive Officer and Founder of upLYFT, Mr Aalok Rai; Founder of Owl + Lark, Mr Hafiz Shariff; Chief Executive Officer of Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, Ms Yang Ming; Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Guildhawk, Ms Jurga Zilinskiene. Their experiences reflect the diversity of sectors, from artificial intelligence (AI) and lifestyle to technology-enabled marketing and consumer products, where British businesses are thriving in Hong Kong's vibrant and globally connected economy.



InvestHK also co-organised a networking reception with the London ETO on June 9 (London time) for participants of the London Tech Week to promote business opportunities in Hong Kong, attracting over 130 participants from the UK Government, as well as the financial, innovation and technology, and business sectors.



Ms Ip said, "Hong Kong is a dynamic launch pad for British entrepreneurs to Asia's fastest-growing markets in innovation, backed by over HK$200 billion in government support for technology growth in AI, biotech, Web3, and more. With initiatives like the Top Talent Pass Scheme and access to the 87 million consumers with a Gross Domestic Product of US$2 trillion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong offers start-ups and scale-ups unparalleled opportunities. This week's engagement reflects the strong appetite for collaboration between our two technology ecosystems. We see great potential for long-term partnerships that drive global innovation and growth."



According to InvestHK's 2024 Startup Survey, the UK is the second-largest source of international start-up founders in Hong Kong, underscoring the city's strong appeal among British entrepreneurs.



