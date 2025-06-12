LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) are wrapping up a strong presence at London Tech Week 2025 (June 9 to 13, London time), underscoring Hong Kong's role as a strategic gateway for the United Kingdom (UK) technology companies expanding into Asia and highlighting the growing momentum for bilateral collaboration between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the UK in innovation and technology.
InvestHK also co-organised a networking reception with the London ETO on June 9 (London time) for participants of the London Tech Week to promote business opportunities in Hong Kong, attracting over 130 participants from the UK Government, as well as the financial, innovation and technology, and business sectors.
Ms Ip said, "Hong Kong is a dynamic launch pad for British entrepreneurs to Asia's fastest-growing markets in innovation, backed by over HK$200 billion in government support for technology growth in AI, biotech, Web3, and more. With initiatives like the Top Talent Pass Scheme and access to the 87 million consumers with a Gross Domestic Product of US$2 trillion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong offers start-ups and scale-ups unparalleled opportunities. This week's engagement reflects the strong appetite for collaboration between our two technology ecosystems. We see great potential for long-term partnerships that drive global innovation and growth."
According to InvestHK's 2024 Startup Survey, the UK is the second-largest source of international start-up founders in Hong Kong, underscoring the city's strong appeal among British entrepreneurs.
