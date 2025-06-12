Two pioneering French organisations, Kumulus SAS and STEM SAS, have been recognised during the fourth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award for their remarkable contributions to sustainable water solutions. Supervised by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award carries a total prize pool of USD 1 million and celebrates innovative projects that address global water scarcity through renewable energy and advanced technologies.

French innovations win global recognition for water sustainability and research excellence (Photo: AETOSWire)

Kumulus SAS won the Innovative Projects Award (Small Projects category) for its patented atmospheric water generator, which extracts drinking water from air using a hybrid condensation and desiccant process. Designed to operate using solar energy, each machine produces around 30 litres of water per day. The machines were deployed in rural schools in Tunisia, ensuring clean water access for over 1,000 students and more than 100 staff members. The project helps reduce water-related illnesses and absenteeism.

"Being among the winners shows we can deliver the right technology to those who need it and help address water scarcity. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, not only for the award but for his leadership in prioritising sustainability and global water access across the Arab world," said Iheb Triki, co-founder and CEO of Kumulus

STEM SAS won the Innovative Research and Development Award (International Institutions category) for its AQUAHIVE solution, a next-generation membrane distillation system that purifies water using waste heat and minimal electricity. AQUAHIVE purifies seawater, brackish water and industrial wastewater through a patented low-temperature evaporation-condensation process. With a current technology readiness level of eight, the solution was showcased in the industrial environment of Dunkirk, France, earlier this year.

"When it comes to the global water crisis, the 3R rule Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is essential. Receiving this award made our entire team proud and renewed our motivation to reach new milestones. I sincerely thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for championing innovation and sustainability. Leadership like his is vital to creating a better future," said Frederic Walland, CEO of STEM SAS

