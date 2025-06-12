Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 11:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

As Federal Protections for State Medical Marijuana Collapse - MMJ International Holdings Stands Alone on Legal Ground

With Congress potentially repealing the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer Amendment, FDA-Approved Cannabis Medicines Are the Only Path Forward.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / A seismic shift is underway in U.S. cannabis policy. Hidden deep within the Trump administration's sweeping "One Big Beautiful Bill" is a silent but devastating move: the repeal of the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer Amendment, the only statutory provision that, since 2014, barred the Department of Justice (DOJ, DEA) from targeting state-compliant medical marijuana operations.

Its removal has effectively stripped away the only federal protection standing between licensed state cannabis businesses and full-scale federal enforcement. The implications are enormous. Growers, dispensaries, patients-even physicians-are once again exposed to the full force of the Controlled Substances Act, including criminal prosecution, DEA raids, and asset seizures.


- "Legacy cannabis markets built on political loopholes will collapse under federal scrutiny. The era of operating in legal gray zones will be over. Only companies following the FDA and DEA pathway-like MMJ-will survive what's coming. "Duane Boise, CEO, MMJ International Holdings

The Death of Rohrabacher-Blumenauer: A Quiet Earthquake ?

Originally introduced as Rohrabacher-Farr, the amendment It prevented DOJ interference by defunding enforcement efforts against legal state operators. Its scope may have been narrow-limited to medical marijuana-but its impact was foundational.

Now, with its repeal:

  • DOJ and DEA face no spending restrictions on enforcement against state programs

  • Dispensaries near "buffer zones" (schools, parks, housing) are now at greater legal risk under 21 U.S.C. § 860

  • State regulators and physicians can face federal scrutiny or prosecution

  • Even patient protections under state law have no federal shield

Even if future Congresses reinstate the rider, the legal vacuum and uncertainty it has created will not be easily reversed.

MMJ International Holdings: The One Company That Followed the Law-and Now Reaps the Benefit

In the face of crumbling political safeguards, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation emerges as one of a few cannabis based companies operating squarely within the federal legal framework.

Rather than rely on temporary budget provisions, MMJ chose the rigorous, but lawful path of FDA drug development:

  • Filed for DEA Schedule I Bulk Manufacturing Registration in 2018

  • Received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's Disease

  • Submitted multiple IND applications to conduct clinical trials

  • Built a GMP-certified, DEA-compliant cultivation facility

  • Sued the DEA in federal court to compel action under the Controlled Substances Act

"We are not trying to rewrite the law-we are following it," said MMJ CEO Duane Boise. "Patients deserve real medicine, not political footballs."

The Cannabis Industry Has Been Warned

This isn't just a legislative change, it's a wake-up call. Public sentiment may favor cannabis access, but federal law enforcement is regaining control. Businesses that built on political ambiguity are now dangerously exposed.

MMJ International Holdings, by contrast, remains:

  • In full regulatory alignment with DEA and FDA requirements

  • Supported by federal Schedule 1 controlled substance laws and FDA IND pathways

  • Insulated from conflict between state and federal law

  • Prepared for global pharmaceutical distribution with partners

The Age of Legal Cannabis Ambiguity Is Over

The demise of Rohrabacher-Blumenauer doesn't just end a chapter-it closes the book on the fragile legality of state-based cannabis models. MMJ International Holding's strategy, once seen as overly cautious, now looks visionary.

While the legacy cannabis industry scrambles for survival, MMJ is leading the only path that remains viable: federally compliant, scientifically validated, and internationally scalable pharmaceutical development.

Congress may have buried the amendment, but in doing so, they've unearthed the future. And it belongs to those who followed the federal law.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHISEY@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/as-federal-protections-for-state-medical-marijuana-collapse-mmj-inter-1038544

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
