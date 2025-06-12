Ciklum acquires GoSolve Group to scale Experience Engineering and strengthen AI edge

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciklum, a global Experience Engineering firm, has today announced its acquisition of GoSolve Group, a cloud-native software development company specializing in Go programming language, cloud modernization, high performance computing and DevOps. The acquisition strengthens Ciklum's U.S. market presence while expanding its global delivery footprint.

Ciklum creates digital products and exceptional customer experiences for a client base of more than 250 global enterprises and new digital disruptors. This acquisition enhances Ciklum's exceptional track record in next-generation product engineering and cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in San Francisco, GoSolve Group operates globally with significant engineering presence across Poland and India. The team provides end-to-end Go-based development services-from engineering and QA to DevOps and product management. GoSolve's client portfolio includes several healthcare, hitech and retail leaders, verticals where Ciklum has deep domain experience and strategic focus.

This deal further enhances the spectrum of Experience Engineering capabilities Ciklum offers, leveraging deep technical expertise in high performance computing to accelerate development of hyper-personalized, AI-powered and scalable digital products that elevate all touchpoints of the customer journey.

"We know that our clients want end-to-end Experience Engineering solutions combined with high performance computing, and bringing GoSolve Group into the Ciklum fold will enhance that delivery," said Raj Radhakrishnan, CEO of Ciklum. "With deep expertise in Go and high-performance systems, GoSolve Group enhances our ability to deliver next-generation, AI-powered experiences -enabling greater scale and cloud efficiency through highly optimized code."

"Ciklum is a business that we have long admired for its success and innovation," said Marcin Wudarczyk, CEO of GoSolve Group. "We're delighted to be joining forces with Ciklum's global team, so that we can extend all the potential and flexibility of a forward-looking language like Go to enterprises and ambitious digital startups."

About Ciklum

Ciklum (www.ciklum.com) is a global Experience Engineering firm that stands at the forefront of innovation, blending next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge AI. It revolutionizes the way people live by developing groundbreaking technologies that reimagine, reshape, and redefine the future. For more than two decades, Ciklum has been a trusted partner to both global enterprises and digital disruptors, spearheading the creation of digital solutions that not only tackle complex corporate challenges but also propel businesses toward accelerated growth and success. Ciklum has a vast global team of over 4,000 highly skilled engineers, experience design specialists, product owners and consultants.

About GoSolve Group

GoSolve Group delivers high-impact digital solutions to healthcare, fintech, and enterprise organizations through its portfolio of cloud-native software development companies. Operating mainly in the United States with globally distributed teams and with a focus on Go programming language, GoSolve blends strategic vision with engineering excellence to build and modernize secure, scalable web and mobile systems. Its experts harness modern cloud architectures, DevOps automation, and rigorous cost-optimization to accelerate innovation, enhance resilience, and reduce total ownership costs. From infrastructure audits and architecture overhauls to net-new product creation, it cultivates long-term partnerships that align technology with measurable business outcomes, empowering clients to thrive.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708994/Ciklum_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciklum-acquires-gosolve-group-to-scale-experience-engineering-and-strengthen-ai-edge-302479960.html