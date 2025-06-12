Industrial Enzymes Market worth $12.01 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial enzymes market is estimated at USD 8.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The industrial enzymes market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to increasing demand for sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective processing solutions across core manufacturing sectors. As industries face growing pressure to reduce environmental impact, enzymes offer a bio-based alternative to conventional chemical processes, operating under mild conditions and lowering energy and water consumption. Sectors such as food & beverage, textiles, bioethanol, detergents, and wastewater treatment are adopting enzyme-driven processes to enhance product quality, improve yield, and meet tightening regulatory standards. Additionally, advancements in enzyme engineering, fermentation technology, and immobilization techniques are expanding enzyme applicability and performance under harsh industrial environments. The shift toward circular economy models and bio-based production, supported by government initiatives in regions like Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, is further accelerating enzyme adoption. With rising demand for cleaner, more efficient manufacturing, industrial enzymes are positioned to become integral to future industrial value chains globally.

Microorganisms hold the largest share within the source segment.

Microorganism-based enzymes dominate the industrial enzymes market due to their high efficiency, scalability, and adaptability across diverse industrial applications. Enzymes derived from bacteria and fungi-particularly Bacillus and Aspergillus species-are favored for their ability to function under a broad range of temperatures and pH levels, making them suitable for sectors such as food processing, bioethanol, detergents, and textiles. Microbial fermentation processes allow for large-scale, cost-effective enzyme production with consistent quality and high yield. Furthermore, microorganisms can be genetically modified to enhance enzyme specificity, stability, and activity, enabling tailored solutions for industry-specific needs. Continuous innovations in strain improvement and fermentation technology are strengthening the commercial viability of microbial enzymes. Unlike plant- or animal-derived enzymes, microbial enzymes also face fewer supply chain constraints and are easier to standardize for industrial use. Their strong alignment with sustainability, process efficiency, and regulatory compliance makes microbial sources the most preferred and dominant category in the industrial enzymes landscape.

The wastewater treatment segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category within the global industrial enzymes market

The wastewater treatment segment is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing application within the industrial enzymes market, driven by escalating environmental regulations and the global imperative for sustainable water management. Enzymes offer a biodegradable and efficient alternative to conventional chemical treatments, effectively breaking down organic pollutants, fats, oils, and complex compounds in municipal and industrial effluents. This enzymatic approach not only reduces the reliance on harsh chemicals but also minimizes sludge production, leading to lower disposal costs and enhanced treatment efficiency.

The surge in industrialization and urbanization has intensified the volume and complexity of wastewater, necessitating advanced treatment solutions. Enzymatic treatments address these challenges by providing targeted action against specific contaminants, ensuring compliance with stringent discharge standards. Furthermore, innovations in enzyme engineering have led to the development of robust enzymes capable of operating under diverse environmental conditions, enhancing their applicability across various wastewater treatment scenarios. As industries and municipalities strive for eco-friendly and cost-effective wastewater solutions, the adoption of enzyme-based treatments is poised to accelerate, solidifying this segment's growth trajectory in the industrial enzymes market.

A notable development in this field occurred in May 2025, when researchers at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R), introduced an eco-friendly and cost-effective wastewater treatment system utilizing sunlight and reusable spherical concrete beads as photocatalysts. This innovative approach achieved over 82% reduction in Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) in simulated wastewater under sunlight and maintained over 90% efficiency after 15 reuse cycles. The system's reliance on natural sunlight eliminates the need for artificial UV light, making it highly energy-efficient and sustainable, particularly suitable for rural and resource-constrained regions. The findings have been published in the Journal of Water Processing Engineering, and two patents have been filed.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominating region in the industrial enzymes market.

Asia Pacific is currently the leading region in the industrial enzymes market, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainable processing. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing strong growth across key enzyme-consuming industries, including food and beverage, textiles, biofuels, and wastewater treatment. The region's large population base and rising consumer demand for processed and packaged foods have fueled the use of food-grade enzymes, while urbanization and environmental concerns have prompted industries to adopt enzyme-based solutions for water treatment and pollution control.

Government support for biotechnology and bioeconomy development, such as India's BioE3 policy launched in August 2024, has further accelerated local enzyme production and innovation. Additionally, the availability of low-cost raw materials, skilled labor, and favourable investment environments has attracted key players to establish production and R&D facilities in the region. These structural and policy-driven advantages position Asia Pacific as the dominant and fastest-expanding region in the global industrial enzymes landscape.

A notable development in this field occurred in March 2024, when Novus International, Inc. acquired US-based enzyme company BioResource International, Inc., gaining ownership of BRI's products, intellectual property, and facilities. This acquisition will enhance customer service, expand their innovation pipeline, and provide more options for feed additives to support animal health and profitability.

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Dyadic International Inc (US), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme Inc (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (England), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Codexis, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Adisseo (China).

