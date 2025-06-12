Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage to Exhibit at Money Expo Colombia 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce its participation as a major exhibitor at the upcoming Money Expo Colombia 2025, one of Latin America's most anticipated financial events. Now in its second edition, the event is expected to draw between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees across two days from 25-26 June, taking place at the Centro de Convenciones Ágora Bogotá.

Vantage to Exhibit at Money Expo Colombia 2025

As part of its continued commitment to innovation, Vantage will host the largest booth at the event, having combined Booths 11 and 18 to create an immersive and interactive space. The expanded presence reflects Vantage's ongoing mission to provide attendees with the most engaging and informative expo experience possible.

Attendees can look forward to thought leadership sessions from three of Vantage's experts. On the main stage, Alejandro Zelniker, Affiliate and Partner Specialist, will deliver a timely presentation titled: "When Do You Earn More? Investing During Market Chaos or Calm?". His session will explore trading psychology, market cycles, and common approaches to managing portfolios during periods of volatility.

On the panel stage, Rodrigo Martínez, Team Lead of Business Development, will contribute to the discussion: "Inside the Broker's Toolbox: What Every Trader and Investor Should Know.". Rodrigo will offer expert insights into the evolving toolkit that brokers offer to traders, from technology infrastructure to analytics and customer service innovations. Lastly, Julio Vasquez, Business Development Manager will participate in a panel discussion on "Mastering Risk: Strategies for Resilience in Unpredictable Markets". With volatility as the new normal, Julio will share his perspective on how he identifies, quantifies and manage risk across asset classes.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts ahead of the event:
"LATAM is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing regions for financial innovation, and Money Expo Colombia offers a valuable platform to engage with industry participants across the region. Vantage is proud to have a significant presence at the expo- reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the broader financial community within the industry."

With the event positioned as the second largest in the Money Expo LATAM series, following Money Expo Mexico, Vantage's expanded booth and expert-led sessions are set to be notable features of the summit.

Visit Vantage Markets, for more information about Vantage Markets and our initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709313/Vantage_Exhibit_Money_Expo_Colombia_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-to-exhibit-at-money-expo-colombia-2025-302479828.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.