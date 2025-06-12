Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi share new clinical data across multiple hematologic diseases at EHA 2025

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will present data at the 30th EHA (European Haematology Association) hybrid congress, in Milan, Italy (12-15 June). The congress will feature the latest advances in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), myelofibrosis, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), and primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH).
An extensive programme of poster presentations will showcase Sobi's commitment to helping patients with rare diseases by advancing treatment options. In addition, Sobi will host several scientific symposiums at the congress including:
- Advancing Therapeutic Knowledge in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria: Reshaping disease management to unlock new norms, Thursday, 12 June, 10:00am - 11:30am CEST, at Amber Hall 3 & 4.
- Boosting Platelets: Expert Approaches to Adult Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), Saturday 14 June, 8.00 am - 9.30 am CEST, at Amber Hall 7 & 8.
- Dissecting Treatment Sequencing in relapsed/refractory DLBCL, from laboratory to real life. Saturday, 14 June, 8:00 am - 9:30 am, CEST at Coral Hall 1.
"The breadth of data that we share at this year's EHA congress demonstrates Sobi's comprehensive approach to addressing rare conditions in haematology. We are proud to contribute to advancing the science in several indications from early clinical phases in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to clinical and real-world evidence in myelofibrosis, primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, immune thrombocytopenia and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.
Key data to be presented at EHA 2025
DLBCL
PS1911: Initial Results From LOTIS-7: A Phase 1b Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine Plus Glofitamab in
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 2
Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PS1957: Updated Safety Run-in Results from LOTIS-5: A Phase 3, Randomized Trial of Loncastuximab
Presenting Author: Carmelo Carlo-Stella
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
PF1236: Platelet Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune
Presenting Author: Shruti Chaturvedi
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 1
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PF1239: Durability of Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune
Presenting Author: Srikanth Nagalla
PF1251: Clinically Meaningful Response to Avatrombopag: A Phase 3B Trial for Treatment of Children
Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace
PS2231: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed,
Presenting Author: Waleed Ghanima
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 2
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PS2234: Efficacy and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of pediatric immune
Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace
PS2239: Real-World Treatment Patterns & Clinical Outcomes in Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist
Presenting Author: Sandhya Panch
PS2242: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for treatment of immune thrombocytopenia in
Presenting Author: María Eva Mingot-Castellano
PS2244: Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Chronic and Persistent Primary Immune
Presenting Author: M Y Levy
PS2250: Evaluation of Efficacy and Safety of Avatrombopag in Children with Immune
Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace
PB3676: Baseline Correlates with Durability of Avatrombopag Response: A Phase 3B Trial for
Publication Only
Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST
PB3684: Consistent Response to Avatrombopag across Various Baseline Characteristics: Results from
Myelofibrosis
PF849: Hematologic improvement experienced by pacritinib-treated patients with myelofibrosis in
Presenting Author: Michael Marrone
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 1
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PF1242: Efficacy of pacritinib vs momelotinib in patients with thrombocytopenic MF: a matched
Presenting Author: Koo Wilson
PF1306: Transfusion-related cost and time burden offsets in patients with myelofibrosis treated with
Presenting Author: Abiola Oladapo
PS1827: Real-world effectiveness of pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis who have concurrent
Presenting Author: Raajit Rampal
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 2
Session date: Saturday, 14 June
Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PS1842: Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Myelofibrosis Treated
Presenting Author: Doug Tremblay
PS2295: Economic Burden of Cytopenia in Patients with Myelofibrosis: Analysis of a US National
Presenting Author: Lucia Marasova
PB3079: Cytopenia is associated with real-world disease progression and diminished survival in
Publication Only
Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
PF672: Early response in complement inhibitor naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
Presenting Author: Austin Kulasekararaj
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 1
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PF676: Interim analysis of the ongoing COMPLETE study on the real-world effectiveness of
Presenting Author: Regis Peffault de Latour
PS1662: A benefit assessment of pegcetacoplan dose increase in the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial of PNH
Presenting Author: Morag Griffin
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 2
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
PS1665: Benefit of pegcetacoplan in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria irrespective
Presenting Author: Britta Höchsmann
Primary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH)
PF1036: Emapalumab in patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis: Efficacy and
Presenting Author: Franco Locatelli
Poster presentation
Session title: Poster Session 1
Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
Location: Poster Hall
About pegcetacoplan in rare diseases
Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across haematology and nephrology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.
About Doptelet® (avatrombopag)
Doptelet® (avatrombopag) is indicated for the treatment of primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments, and a treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.
About Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine)
Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine) is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Zynlonta as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
About Sobi®
Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.
Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-share-new-clinical-data-across-multiple-hematologic-diseases-at-eha-2025,c4163132
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4163132/3499765.pdf
Sobi to share new clinical data across multiple hematologic diseases at EHA2025
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-share-new-clinical-data-across-multiple-hematologic-diseases-at-eha-2025-302480091.html