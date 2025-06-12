Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi share new clinical data across multiple hematologic diseases at EHA 2025

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will present data at the 30th EHA (European Haematology Association) hybrid congress, in Milan, Italy (12-15 June). The congress will feature the latest advances in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), myelofibrosis, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), and primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH).

An extensive programme of poster presentations will showcase Sobi's commitment to helping patients with rare diseases by advancing treatment options. In addition, Sobi will host several scientific symposiums at the congress including:

Advancing Therapeutic Knowledge in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria: Reshaping disease management to unlock new norms, Thursday, 12 June, 10:00am - 11:30am CEST, at Amber Hall 3 & 4. Boosting Platelets: Expert Approaches to Adult Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), Saturday 14 June, 8.00 am - 9.30 am CEST, at Amber Hall 7 & 8. Dissecting Treatment Sequencing in relapsed/refractory DLBCL, from laboratory to real life. Saturday, 14 June, 8:00 am - 9:30 am, CEST at Coral Hall 1.

"The breadth of data that we share at this year's EHA congress demonstrates Sobi's comprehensive approach to addressing rare conditions in haematology. We are proud to contribute to advancing the science in several indications from early clinical phases in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to clinical and real-world evidence in myelofibrosis, primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, immune thrombocytopenia and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.

Key data to be presented at EHA 2025

DLBCL PS1911: Initial Results From LOTIS-7: A Phase 1b Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine Plus Glofitamab in

Patients With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large BCell Lymphoma (DLBCL)



Presenting Author: Juan Pablo Alderuccio Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 2

Session date: Saturday, 14 June Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PS1957: Updated Safety Run-in Results from LOTIS-5: A Phase 3, Randomized Trial of Loncastuximab

Tesirine with Rituximab Versus Immunochemotherapy in Patients With R/R DLBCL Presenting Author: Carmelo Carlo-Stella Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

PF1236: Platelet Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune

Thrombocytopenia Who Switched from Eltrombopag or Romiplostim: the REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World

Study Presenting Author: Shruti Chaturvedi Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 1

Session date: Friday, 13 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PF1239: Durability of Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune

Thrombocytopenia: The REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World Study Presenting Author: Srikanth Nagalla PF1251: Clinically Meaningful Response to Avatrombopag: A Phase 3B Trial for Treatment of Children

with ITP Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace PS2231: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed,

persistent, or chronic immune thrombocytopenia: Interim results from the phase 4 ADOPT study Presenting Author: Waleed Ghanima Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 2

Session date: Saturday, 14 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PS2234: Efficacy and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of pediatric immune

thrombocytopenia in the open-label extension of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-

controlled trial Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace PS2239: Real-World Treatment Patterns & Clinical Outcomes in Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

Naive Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia Treated with Avatrombopag: Interim Results from

the REAL-AVA 3.0 Study Presenting Author: Sandhya Panch PS2242: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for treatment of immune thrombocytopenia in

older patients and those with comorbidities or prior TPO-RA exposure: Interim results from the

phase 4 ADOPT study Presenting Author: María Eva Mingot-Castellano PS2244: Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Chronic and Persistent Primary Immune

Thrombocytopenia: the REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World Study Presenting Author: M Y Levy PS2250: Evaluation of Efficacy and Safety of Avatrombopag in Children with Immune

Thrombocytopenia based on Disease Duration: Results from the Avatrombopag Phase 3-b Pediatric

Trial Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace PB3676: Baseline Correlates with Durability of Avatrombopag Response: A Phase 3B Trial for

Treatment of Children with ITP Publication Only Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST PB3684: Consistent Response to Avatrombopag across Various Baseline Characteristics: Results from

the Phase 3-b Trial for the Treatment of Children with Immune Thrombocytopenia Myelofibrosis PF849: Hematologic improvement experienced by pacritinib-treated patients with myelofibrosis in

real-world clinical settings Presenting Author: Michael Marrone Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 1

Session date: Friday, 13 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PF1242: Efficacy of pacritinib vs momelotinib in patients with thrombocytopenic MF: a matched

adjusted indicated treatment comparison Presenting Author: Koo Wilson PF1306: Transfusion-related cost and time burden offsets in patients with myelofibrosis treated with

pacritinib compared to best available therapy based on PERSIST-2 trial Presenting Author: Abiola Oladapo PS1827: Real-world effectiveness of pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis who have concurrent

thrombocytopenia and anemia Presenting Author: Raajit Rampal Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 2 Session date: Saturday, 14 June Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PS1842: Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Myelofibrosis Treated

with Pacritinib (PAC) with platelets =50 x109/L at PAC initiation: Interim results from the MY-PAC Study Presenting Author: Doug Tremblay PS2295: Economic Burden of Cytopenia in Patients with Myelofibrosis: Analysis of a US National

Administrative Claims Database Presenting Author: Lucia Marasova PB3079: Cytopenia is associated with real-world disease progression and diminished survival in

patients with myelofibrosis: Analysis of a US national administrative claims database Publication Only Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria PF672: Early response in complement inhibitor naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal

hemoglobinuria treated with pegcetacoplan in the Phase 3 PRINCE trial Presenting Author: Austin Kulasekararaj Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 1

Session date: Friday, 13 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PF676: Interim analysis of the ongoing COMPLETE study on the real-world effectiveness of

pegcetacoplan in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Presenting Author: Regis Peffault de Latour PS1662: A benefit assessment of pegcetacoplan dose increase in the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial of PNH

patients with difficult-to-control disease Presenting Author: Morag Griffin Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 2

Session date: Saturday, 14 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall PS1665: Benefit of pegcetacoplan in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria irrespective

of baseline transfusion status Presenting Author: Britta Höchsmann Primary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH) PF1036: Emapalumab in patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis: Efficacy and

safety outcomes from a multinational, open-label, single-arm study Presenting Author: Franco Locatelli Poster presentation Session title: Poster Session 1

Session date: Friday, 13 June Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall

About pegcetacoplan in rare diseases

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across haematology and nephrology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.

About Doptelet® (avatrombopag)

Doptelet® (avatrombopag) is indicated for the treatment of primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments, and a treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

About Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine)

Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine) is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Zynlonta as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

About Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-share-new-clinical-data-across-multiple-hematologic-diseases-at-eha-2025,c4163132

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4163132/3499765.pdf Sobi to share new clinical data across multiple hematologic diseases at EHA2025

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-share-new-clinical-data-across-multiple-hematologic-diseases-at-eha-2025-302480091.html